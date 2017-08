Kim Kardashian unsurprisingly stripped down to grace the cover of GQ magazine for the first time.

The reality star posed in the nude to show off her post-baby bod since giving birth to her son, Saint, in December 2015.

The mom-of-two donned a bronze trench coat with a sheer bra underneath in another photo for the mag.

She later posed seductively in a sheer mesh bathing suit in a car because why not?