Tuffy Stone's Smokin' Summer Cookout Recipes

Tuffy Stone of “BBQ Pitmasters” shares his must-try recipes for summer cookouts!

SMOKED BACK RIBS WITH ROASTED TOMATO, HONEY & CHIPOTLE GLAZE

Makes: 3 to 6 servings

DRY RUB

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

3 racks Smithfield Pork Back Ribs (membrane removed, if desired)

1 handful hickory or apple wood chips for smoking, soaked in water and drained (optional)

Apple juice in spray bottle

ROASTED TOMATO, HONEY & CHIPOTLE GLAZE

Ingredients:

1 (14.5-oz.) can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 c. diced onion

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. olive oil

¼ c. tomato paste

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. chile powder

¼ c. honey

¼ c. apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp. pureed chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

Instructions:

About one hour before smoking, make the dry rub. Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Mix well. Pat ribs dry with paper towels. Generously coat both sides of ribs with rub. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.

Heat grill using Kingsford Charcoal for indirect cooking at 250°F to 275°F. Add drained wood chips, if using.

Place the ribs, meaty side down, over a drip pan and cook for 2 hours spraying both sides of ribs with apple juice every 30 minutes. Add about 12 coals to a charcoal grill every 45 minutes or so to maintain the heat.

Meanwhile, make Roasted Tomato, Honey & Chipotle Glaze. Sauté tomatoes, onion and garlic in olive oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato paste. Cook for 2 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook for 15 minutes until onions are tender. Let cool. Carefully pour glaze into blender and pulse until smooth. Add water to thin if needed.

Remove ribs from grill. Brush both sides of ribs with glaze. Double-wrap each rack in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Return wrapped ribs to the grill and cook for 1 ½ to 2 hours more over indirect heat, until very tender. Add more coals as needed to maintain temperature for a charcoal grill.

Remove ribs from grill and unwrap. Place ribs over indirect heat on grill and brush with more glaze. Cook for about 5 minutes until the glaze is set. Turn ribs and repeat with more glaze.

-----------------------

GARLIC & HERB TENDERLOIN WITH APPLE GINGER CHUTNEY

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 Smithfield Garlic & Herb Marinated Pork Tenderloin

1 handful hickory or apple wood chips for smoking, soaked in water and drained

APPLE GINGER CHUTNEY

Ingredients:

½ c. diced white onion

1 tbsp. peanut oil

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

½ c. vinegar

½ c. finely chopped walnuts

¼ c. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. red mustard seeds or yellow mustard seeds

½ tsp. black pepper

Instructions:

Heat grill using Kingsford Charcoal for indirect cooking at 200°F. Add drained wood chips.

Place pork tenderloin over indirect heat. Cook/smoke until internal temperature reaches 120°F, about 45 minutes. Remove from grill and raise temperature to high heat. Place tenderloin back on grill over direct heat. Grill turning frequently until internal temperature reaches 150°F. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing to serve.

Meanwhile, make Apple Ginger Chutney. In medium skillet, sauté onions in oil over medium-high heat until translucent. Add apples and ginger to onions. Sauté 2 minutes. Add remaining ingredients to skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer about 20 minutes. Apples should NOT be mushy. Serve over tenderloin slices.