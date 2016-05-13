Fox BBQ Fest: Virgil's Smoked Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip

Recipes from Virgil's Real BBQ as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

VIRGIL’S SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS WITH BLUE CHEESE DIP

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 large chicken wings

½ c. Virgil’s Dry Rub (recipe below)

Virgil’s Chicken Wing Sauce (recipe below)

Instructions:

Preheat the grill or smoker to 245°F.

Spread the wings on a sheet pan and wipe away and excess marinade (recipe below). Sprinkle liberally with the dry rub, coating the wings all over.

Position the wings on the grill away from the direct heat of the coals or burners, and add hickory to the smoker or hickory chips on the coals or gas burners. Cook the wings for about 3 hours, flipping every 30 minutes. Their internal temperature should be about 165°F when cooked.

Remove the wings from the smoker or grill and put half of them into a bowl, cover with the sauce and toss. Repeat with the remaining wings and serve on a platter, with the blue cheese dip on the side.

-----------------------

VIRGIL’S DRY RUB

Makes 5-5½ cups

Ingredients:

2½ c. sweet paprika

1 c. granulated sugar

½ c. Texas-style chili powder

½ c. onion, minced

½ c. granulated garlic

¼ c. dried parsley flakes

6 tbsp. kosher salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together until completely incorporated.

-----------------------

VIRGIL’S MARINADE

Allow two days for wings to marinate before cooking.

Ingredients:

½ c. vegetable oil

½ c. hot sauce

4 tbsp. Virgil’s Dry Rub

4 tbsp. granulated garlic

4 tbsp. granulated onion

Juice of ½ lemon

Instructions:

Mix all the marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Place the wings in a large container with a lid and pour the mixture over 8 large chicken wings. Toss until the wings are thoroughly coated. Cover and refrigerate for two days.

-----------------------

VIRGIL’S CHICKEN WING SAUCE

Ingredients:

10 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. cornstarch

4 tbsp. white vinegar

¾ c. hot sauce

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Cut the butter for the sauce into 1” cubes and refrigerate. Whisk the cornstarch into the white vinegar, in a small bowl.

In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, bring the hot sauce to a simmer and whisk in the thickened vinegar. Return to a simmer, cook for 1 minute, and remove from the heat.

Add the cayenne and slowly whisk in the cold butter. Keep warm until serving.

-----------------------

BLUE CHEESE DIP

Ingredients:

2 c. blue cheese crumbles, divided

1 c. mayonnaise

½ c. buttermilk

2 tsp. hot sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ c. scallions, finely chopped

¼ c. celery, finely chopped

Instructions:

Combine 1 cup of the blue cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and blend on low until smooth.

Remove to a medium mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the blue cheese, scallions, and celery, being sure to break up the larger blue cheese crumbles. Place in a covered container and refrigerate overnight.

-----------------------

MEMPHIS-STYLE SPARERIBS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 racks of spareribs, 3¾ - 4½ lbs. each

3 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. cracked black pepper

1 ½ c. Virgil’s Dry Rub

Instructions:

Preheat the smoker or grill to 260°F, and add hickory – or your preferred wood – to the smoke chamber, or chips to the coals or burners.

Prepare the racks of spareribs by peeling off the membrane that covers one side of the ribs. Trim away any loose fat. Cut away the breastbone using a boning knife, so that all the ribs are the same length. If you prefer to have your butcher prepare the racks, ask him for a St. Louis cut.

Sprinkle the ribs with the salt and pepper, followed by a coating of Virgil’s Dry Rub. The spices should be spread evenly on both sides of the ribs.

Smoke the ribs for 3½ to 4 hours. They are done when the meat between the bones gives just slightly when pinched. Another way to determine if the ribs are cooked is to pick up a rack with tongs and bounce it slightly. The outside surface between ribs will crack easily if the ribs are done.

Remove the ribs and allow them to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Cut the individual ribs and serve.