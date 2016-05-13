Fox BBQ Fest: The Rustic's Smoked Brisket Chili with Jalapeño Cornbread

Recipes from The Rustic as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

SMOKED BRISKET

Ingredients:

1 whole beef brisket, 10 – 12 lbs.

½ c. light brown sugar

½ c. kosher salt

3 tbsp. ancho chili powder

2 tbsp. hot smoked paprika

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. onion powder

Instructions:

Add all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir with a wire whisk to evenly combine. Coat the brisket evenly with the dry rub, making sure to push rub into any crevices and openings in the brisket.

Wrap in aluminum foil and transfer to the smoker, fat side up. Smoke for 8 hours maintaining a temperature of 250–275°F.

Once the brisket is cool enough to handle, rough chop the appropriate amount needed for the chili. Leave in or take out however much fat you’re comfortable with. If you’re making a full batch you’ll use about one half of the brisket.

-----------------------

SMOKED BRISKET CHILI

Ingredients:

5 oz. dry ancho chilies

5 oz. dry guajillo chilies

1 oz. dry chipotle chilies

1 c. coffee, freshly brewed

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 lbs. yellow onion, finely chopped

2 oz. garlic, minced

¼ oz. fresh oregano, whole leaves

1 oz. cilantro stems, minced

¼ cup. ground cumin

12 oz. Mexican beer

1 qt. tomato juice

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

5 lbs. smoked brisket, chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Remove the seeds and stems from the anchos and guajillos and just the stems from the chipotles. Submerge them in boiling water until they are completely soft. Remove them from the liquid and transfer them to the food processor, add the coffee and blend until smooth. Reserve.

In a large cast iron Dutch oven, add the canola, onion, garlic, oregano, cilantro, and cumin. Allow to sweat until the onions are fully cooked and translucent.

Add the beer, tomato juice, red wine vinegar and chopped brisket. Simmer very gently on the corner of the grill for 1 hour. Season to taste with salt.

-----------------------

JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD

Ingredients:

3 medium eggs

¾ c. canola oil

20 oz. cream-style corn

7 oz. yellow onion

3 oz. pickled jalapeño, roughly chopped

7 oz. cheddar cheese

15 oz. whole milk

6¼ oz. all-purpose flour

6¼ oz. cornmeal

2½ tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. kosher salt

Instructions:

In a big mixing bowl combine eggs, oil, cream-style corn, onion, jalapeño, cheese, and milk and set aside.

In a separate bowl, using a wire whisk, thoroughly combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt. Mix the wet with the dry to form a batter.

TO SAVE TIME: While your chili is simmering make the cornbread batter.

-----------------------

TO MAKE THE COBBLER:

Evenly cover the surface of the chili with dollops of cornbread batter, leaving small spaces between each dollop to allow steam to escape while cooking. Slowly cook, uncovered with the grill closed at 325–350°F for 30 – 45 minutes, until the cornbread is fully cooked and the top turns golden brown.

