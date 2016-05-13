Fox BBQ Fest: LongHorn's Slow Roasted Ribs & Smoky Garlic Outlaw Ribeye

Recipes from LongHorn Steakhouse as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

SLOW ROASTED RIBS

Ingredients:

2 racks baby back ribs*

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 c. BBQ sauce

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. cracked pepper

1 tbsp. granulated garlic powder

1 tbsp. granulated onion powder

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Season ribs with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Lay ribs meat-side down on a baking sheet with an elevated edge. Cover the sheet pan completely in aluminum foil. Bake in oven for approximately 2½ hours or until meat is tender enough to be pulled from the bone.

Chill the baby back ribs in the refrigerator for about one hour so that the meat doesn’t fall apart.

Apply canola oil to char-grill and heat to medium-high. Place ribs on grill meat-side up and baste with BBQ sauce.

Grill for approximately 3 minutes. Flip so meat-side is down, and grill for 3 minutes. Apply BBQ sauce to the back of the ribs. Grill ribs until BBQ sauce has started to caramelize and meat has started to get crisp edges.

Let ribs rest for 5 minutes then brush with BBQ sauce before cutting them into 1 and 2-bone pieces. Serve with remaining BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.

*You can find prepared and cut racks of ribs at your local butcher or grocery store. If you have a full rack of ribs, we suggest you cut them in half if you’re cooking in an oven in your home kitchen or on a typical gas grill.

-----------------------

SMOKY GARLIC OUTLAW RIBEYE

Ingredients:

4 18-oz. bone-in ribeyes

3 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. pepper

1 tbsp. granulated onion powder

1 tbsp. granulated garlic powder

½ pint of grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

Smoky Garlic Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Toss halved grape tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on cooking sheet with a lip, and place in oven for approximately 20 minutes.

Clean and spray oil your grill. Heat to 550°F.

Season ribeyes with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Place seasoned steaks on grill. Grill to your desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from grill.

Plate each ribeye and top with 6-8 roasted grape tomatoes and roasted garlic vinaigrette.

-----------------------

SMOKY GARLIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

¼ c. oil

1 tsp. paprika

1 tbsp. capers, diced

1 tbsp. shallots, diced

2 tsp. garlic, chopped

2 tsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

¼ tsp. red chili flakes

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ c. red wine vinegar

Instructions:

Heat paprika and oil in pan for 5 minutes, then let sit for 1 hour. Add capers, shallots, garlic, parsley, red wine vinegar, red chili flakes, salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Set aside until steaks are ready.

-----------------------

PEACH COBBLER

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Summer Peak Season menu

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

4 peaches, sliced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 c. flour

1 c. sugar

1 c. milk

½ c. butter

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Raspberry sauce

Instructions:

Clean and oil your grill grates, heat to 550°F.

Cut peaches into slices, keeping skin intact. Toss peaches in olive oil and place on the grill.

Grill peaches for approximately 5-8 minutes, or until slightly charred. Remove from grill and allow to cool. Once cool to the touch, peel skin off peaches, and set fruit aside.

Combine flour, sugar, milk and melted better in a large bowl. Mix well to combine. Pour mixture into an oven-safe pan or cast iron skillet. Add grilled peaches on top of mixture.

Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes.

Use large spoon to portion servings. Serve each portion with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of raspberry syrup.

-----------------------

PINEAPPLE COCONUT MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1¼ oz. El Jimador Silver tequila

¾ oz. Triple Sec

3 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. pineapple flavored coconut water

1 oz. all natural sweet and sour mix

One lime, cut into wedges

Instructions:

Add all ingredients, except lime slices, to a shaker with a handful of ice, and shake no more than five times. Pour over ice into a margarita glass. Garnish with two lime wedges.