Fox BBQ Fest: Butcher Bar's Double Smoked Burnt Ends a.k.a. Meat Candy

Recipe from Butcher Bar as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

DOUBLE SMOKED BURNT ENDS AKA MEAT CANDY

Ingredients:

Dry Rub (recipe below)

10-15 lbs. beef brisket

Instructions:

Coat a 10-15 pound beef brisket (deckle not removed) with the dry rub. Place in refrigerator for 12-24 hours.

Place brisket in smoker and smoke for 12-14 hours. Remove brisket and sever off the deckle.

Re-coat it with dry rub and place back in smoker and smoke for an additional 2-3 hours.

Remove and cut into large chunks and serve.

-----------------------

DRY RUB*

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

Organic paprika

Organic white sugar

Organic black pepper

Organic oregano

Organic thyme

Organic onion powder

Organic garlic powder

Organic mustard powder

Other secret ingredients

*Although we’d love to share the complete recipe, the ratios and secret ingredients are what took us months to develop give our rub that something extra special. Hope you understand that we can’t share those!

