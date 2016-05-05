Cinco de Mayo Cocktails from Milagro Tequila

Milagro Tequila shares their go-to cocktail recipes for Cinco de Mayo!

SPICY MILAGRO MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1½ parts Milagro Silver tequila

3/4 part Ancho Reyes liqueur

1 part fresh lime juice

1/2 parts agave nectar*

Instructions:

Using a lime wedge, wet the rim of a margarita or rocks glass, salt it, and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake, and double strain over fresh ice into the glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

*or substitute with simple syrup

-----------------------

SMOKEY OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

1½ parts Milagro Reposado tequila

½ part Montelobos Mezcal tequila

¼ part agave nectar

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Orange Peel

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a double Old Fashioned glass over large, hand-cut ice block. Squeeze and garnish with orange peel.

-----------------------

OLD FASHIONED MEXICAN

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Anejo tequila

1 barspoon agave nectar

1 dash Mole bittters

1 dash orange bitters

Grapefruit peel

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a double Old Fashioned glass over large, hand-cut ice block. Squeeze and garnish with grapefruit peel.

-----------------------

MILAGRO SANGRIA COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Milagro Reposado tequila

0.75 oz. Lillet Rouge aperitif

3 fresh blackberries

0.75 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. red wine

Instructions:

Muddle nectar, lemon juice and berries. Pour rest of ingredients and shake with ice, stain and pour in a red wine glass full of ice. Garnish with blackberries and a lemon twist.

-----------------------

MAYAN MULE

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver tequila

¼ part agave nectar

½ part lime juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

3 parts ginger beer



Instructions:

Place 2-3 ice cubes in a Collins glass. Add fresh squeezed lime juice, Milagro Reposado, ginger beer and bitters. Garnish with mint sprigs and a lime wheel.

