©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cinco de Mayo Cocktails from Milagro Tequila

Milagro Tequila shares their go-to cocktail recipes for Cinco de Mayo!

SPICY MILAGRO MARGARITA
Ingredients:
1½ parts Milagro Silver tequila                                
3/4 part  Ancho Reyes liqueur                               
1 part  fresh lime juice 
1/2 parts  agave nectar*                                

Instructions:
Using a lime wedge, wet the rim of a margarita or rocks glass, salt it, and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake, and double strain over fresh ice into the glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
*or substitute with simple syrup
-----------------------
SMOKEY OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
1½ parts Milagro Reposado tequila
½ part Montelobos Mezcal tequila
¼ part agave nectar
1 dash Angostura® bitters
Orange Peel

Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a double Old Fashioned glass over large, hand-cut ice block. Squeeze and garnish with orange peel.
-----------------------
OLD FASHIONED MEXICAN
Ingredients:
2 parts Milagro Anejo tequila            
1 barspoon agave nectar                    
1 dash Mole bittters                    
1 dash orange bitters                  
Grapefruit peel

Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a double Old Fashioned glass over large, hand-cut ice block. Squeeze and garnish with grapefruit peel.
-----------------------
MILAGRO SANGRIA COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
1.5 oz.  Milagro Reposado tequila
0.75 oz. Lillet Rouge aperitif
3 fresh blackberries
0.75 oz. agave nectar
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz.  red wine

Instructions:
Muddle nectar, lemon juice and berries. Pour rest of ingredients and shake with ice, stain and pour in a red wine glass full of ice. Garnish with blackberries and a lemon twist.
-----------------------
MAYAN MULE
Ingredients:
2 parts Milagro Silver tequila                 
¼ part  agave nectar                    
½ part lime juice                          
2 dashes Angostura bitters            
3 parts ginger beer                       

Instructions:
Place 2-3 ice cubes in a Collins glass. Add fresh squeezed lime juice, Milagro Reposado, ginger beer and bitters. Garnish with mint sprigs and a lime wheel.
 