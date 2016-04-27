'Sister Wives' ask court to reconsider polygamy ruling

The polygamous family from the TV show "Sister Wives" is asking an appeals court to reconsider a decision that upheld Utah's law banning polygamy.

Kody Brown and his four wives are suing over the law, which they say violates their constitutional rights.

In court documents filed Monday, they pushed back against a ruling that found they can't challenge the law in court because they never faced criminal charges under it.

The Browns say the threat of prosecution forced them to flee to Nevada and still hangs over their heads when they visit Utah.

They're asking the 12 judges on the full 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to review the ruling from a three-judge panel. The panel reversed a decision that struck down key parts of Utah's bigamy law.