Easton Corbin is helping to honor military families this year while on tour with Carrie Underwood.

Corbin has recently partnered with Eckrich, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and savory deli meats, and Operation Homefront, a nonprofit with the mission to build strong, stable and secure military families. The country singer has already met with several military families throughout the "Storyteller" tour to gift each with $5,000 in free groceries.

“It is an honor to be able to surprise and thank our military families with my partners at Eckrich,” Corbin says in a press release. “This is a really special campaign and I’m really happy Eckrich asked me to a part of it. It’s great to be able to give something back to them and I hope it helps ease the burdens of these families for everything they have already sacrificed.”

The singer has met with families in Oakland, Calif., Auburn Hills, Mich. and Phoenix, Ariz. before his concert in each city to present them with the $5,000 gift. Eckrich and Operation Homefront have donated more than $2 million since their partnership together in 2012.

“We thank Easton Corbin for helping us honor our military families,” explains Chuck Gitkin, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Smithfield Foods, in a press release.

Corbin recently celebrated his birthday while touring with Underwood, who pranked him on his special day.

“Ladies and gentleman, please welcome to the stage Easton Corbin!” Underwood said with a big smile.

Corbin then rose from the stage below and began to sing when his mic cut out — or, really, was cut off. Underwood, laughing, reappeared beside him to conduct the venue in a sing along of “Happy Birthday.”

It was all in good fun, and Corbin captured the mic mishap on video, which he shared with fans on his Instagram.

got a little birthday surprise from @carrieunderwood and @theswonbrothers during the show tonight... #ECtouring #TheStorytellerTour A video posted by Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) on Apr 12, 2016 at 11:53pm PDT

