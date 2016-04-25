Did Ellen Pompeo take jab at Patrick Dempsey on 'Ellen'?

&amp;nbsp;

Ellen Pompeo may have just thrown a subtle jab at her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star/on-screen husband Patrick Dempsey.

On Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres asked Pompeo how things have been on Grey's in the wake of Dempsey's departure towards the end of last season. According to Pompeo, the answer is better than ever. "It's amazing how much you get done without a penis," Pompeo responded.

Pompeo later softened the blow, adding: "We miss him dearly. But, yeah, the show is doing very well."

The decision to kill off Dempsey's character, Derek Shepherd, was not well-received by many Grey's fans, to say the least. But in Pompeo's mind, change is for the better - and actually keeps people watching.

"I think a lot of people were really upset about his departure, which is super understandable," she told DeGeneres. "But I think the change is part of the reason why the show goes on so long. I think they get so upset about the change, but change is precisely what everyone always needs to sort of get to the next place."