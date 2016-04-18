Road Trip Cooking: Radiator Recipes

Maybe this will inspire you to go on a road trip… Chef J Jackson, owner of Entrée Metropolitan Catering stopped by FOX & Friends to show how to cook food on your car engine!

TOMATO AND GRUYERE FRITTATA

Ingredients:

Breadcrumbs

2 c. Gruyere cheese, shredded

6 eggs

¾ c. diced tomatoes

6 empty tuna-fish cans for cooking

Tastic Spice

Butter or margarine

Instructions:

Wash 6 empty tuna cans and grease the insides with butter. Sprinkle a few tablespoons of breadcrumbs into each can and shake to cover the base evenly. Dump out excess.

In a small bowl crack eggs, add tomatoes, cheese and 2 tbsp. of Tastic Spice; scramble.

Wrap cans tightly in foil, place on a hot part of the engine with good contact for the base of each can, and after 55 miles they should be good. If not, keep driving until the eggs have set

-----------------------

TASTIC 3 POTATO HASH

Ingredients:

2 c. small diced potatoes (Russet, Sweet Potato and/or Purple Peruvian)

Tastic Spice Original

Tastic South

Olive oil

Instructions:

Before you can cook the potatoes on the engine you must par boil the potatoes for about 5 minutes. In a medium pot add 4 cups of water and potatoes. Bring to boil and cook for 5 minutes. Drain.

Create a foil nest for the potatoes. Be sure it’s tight and will not leak. Use multiple pieces of foil if needed. In a small bowl toss potatoes with enough olive oil to coat potatoes. Add Tastic Spice Original and South to taste. Dump into foil nest and seal with more foil.

Place securely on engine while the engine is off. After driving for about 60 miles they should be done. If not, keep driving until potatoes are tender.

-----------------------

THICK CUT BOURBON ENGINE BACON

Ingredients:

6 slice of thick cut bacon

Tastic Bourbon Rub

Instructions:

With foil create a nest for bacon to lay flat on. Add bacon and season generously with Tastic Bourbon Rub. Secure foil nest with more foil to cover. Be sure it will not leak.

Add wrapped bacon to engine (while it’s off). After driving for about 50 miles it should be done. If not, keep driving until bacon is crisp. Be careful, as oil with collect in the foil as the bacon cooks.