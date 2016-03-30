Cooking with 'Friends': Katherine Timpf's Cucumbers and Cream Polish Salad

Fox News Contributor Katherine Timpf is known for her quick wit – and on FOX & Friends she delivered some quick, family favorite recipes! Her mom’s Cucumbers and Cream Polish Salad is a staple in the Timpf household. And for dessert? Her dad’s Poor-Man’s a la Mode!

CUCUMBERS AND CREAM POLISH SALAD

Ingredients:

4 large cucumbers, peeled

1 cup of sour cream

Lemon juice

1 tsp. sugar

Dried dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Peel and thinly slice cucumbers. Sprinkle with salt, let it stand for a few minutes, squeeze out liquid. Sprinkle with a little bit of pepper.

For the Dressing: For each ½ cup of sour cream add a little squeeze of lemon, ½ tsp. of sugar and a nice amount of dried or minced dill. Mix cucumbers with dressing and place in cool place half an hour before serving.

-----------------------

POOR-MAN’S A LA-MODE

Ingredients:

Pop-tarts

Ice cream

Instructions:

Toast the Pop-tart and place face-up on a sturdy plate. Apply a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and allow to melt slightly. Enjoy!