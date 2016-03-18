Expand / Collapse search
Actors who played religious figures in movies

Take a look at a few of the actors and actresses who took on roles of biblical proportions.

1. Charlton Heston

 (AP)

Charlton Heston in "The Ten Commandment" is arguably the most-well known portrayal of Moses in film.

2. Christian Bale

REUTERS/Eric Thayer

 (REUTERS/Eric Thayer )

The British actor portrayed Moses in "Exodus: Gods of Egypt."

3. Maia Morgenstern

Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern, who portraits Virgin Mary in [Mel Gibson]&#39;s &quot;The Passion of the Christ&quot;, answers questions during a press conference after the Romanian premiere of the movie in Bucharest April 16, 2004. [Gibson&#39;s controversial movie, a vivid depiction of the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ&#39;s life, has drawn both praise and criticism from religious groups.] - RTXMJK1

 (Reuters)

The Romanian actress is best known for her role as Mary, the mother of Jesus, in Mel Gibson's "Passion of the Christ."

4. Omar Sharif

 (Lions Gate)

The late Omar Sharif played Peter in "St. Peter."

5. Russell Crowe

 (Paramount Pictures)

Russell Crowe starred as Noah in the movie of the same name alongside Emma Watson and Jennifer Connelly.

6. Aaron Paul

Actor Aaron Paul attends the GQ &quot;Men of the Year&quot; party in Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT PROFILE) - RTR2U5WI

 (Reuters)

The "Breaking Bad" star played the role of Joshua in "Exodus: Gods and Kings."

7. Jim Caviezel

Actor Jim Caviezel attends the premiere of &quot;The New World&quot; at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten - RTR1B56Q

 (Reuters)

Jim Caviezel is known for portraying Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ."

8. Ben Affleck

Argo director Ben Affleck arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013.

 (Reuters)

Ben Affleck lent his voice to play Joseph in the animated film "Joseph: King of Dreams."