Actors who played religious figures in movies
Take a look at a few of the actors and actresses who took on roles of biblical proportions.
1. Charlton Heston
Charlton Heston in "The Ten Commandment" is arguably the most-well known portrayal of Moses in film.
2. Christian Bale
The British actor portrayed Moses in "Exodus: Gods of Egypt."
3. Maia Morgenstern
The Romanian actress is best known for her role as Mary, the mother of Jesus, in Mel Gibson's "Passion of the Christ."
4. Omar Sharif
The late Omar Sharif played Peter in "St. Peter."
5. Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe starred as Noah in the movie of the same name alongside Emma Watson and Jennifer Connelly.
6. Aaron Paul
The "Breaking Bad" star played the role of Joshua in "Exodus: Gods and Kings."
7. Jim Caviezel
Jim Caviezel is known for portraying Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ."
8. Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck lent his voice to play Joseph in the animated film "Joseph: King of Dreams."