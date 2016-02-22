#NationalMargaritaDay with Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
It's #NationalMargaritaDay! To celebrate, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant delivers one of their newest 'rita recipes!
THE PROSECCORITA
Ingredients:
1 oz Raspberry or mango puree
2 oz Sauza Blue Tequila
1 oz Triple Sec
1.5 oz Margarita mix
187ml mini/split bottle of Lunetta Prosecco
Instructions:
In a pint glass, add 1 oz of either raspberry or mango puree. Fill the glass with ice.
Pour in 2 oz. of tequila and1 oz. of triple sec. Top with 1.5 oz. of margarita mix.
Cover glass with cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.
Meanwhile, rim a margarita glass with sugar. Pour the margarita into the glass, but strain out a few ice cubes so it does not fill to the top of the glass.
Place a margarita drink clip on the edge of the glass. Open a 187 ml mini/split bottle of Prosecco. Hold the clip with one hand and then carefully, but quickly flip the Prosecco upside down through the clip with the other hand.
Garnish with a lime wheel.