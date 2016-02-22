NationalMargaritaDay with Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

It's #NationalMargaritaDay! To celebrate, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant delivers one of their newest 'rita recipes!

THE PROSECCORITA

Ingredients:

1 oz Raspberry or mango puree

2 oz Sauza Blue Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

1.5 oz Margarita mix

187ml mini/split bottle of Lunetta Prosecco

Instructions:

In a pint glass, add 1 oz of either raspberry or mango puree. Fill the glass with ice.

Pour in 2 oz. of tequila and1 oz. of triple sec. Top with 1.5 oz. of margarita mix.

Cover glass with cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

Meanwhile, rim a margarita glass with sugar. Pour the margarita into the glass, but strain out a few ice cubes so it does not fill to the top of the glass.

Place a margarita drink clip on the edge of the glass. Open a 187 ml mini/split bottle of Prosecco. Hold the clip with one hand and then carefully, but quickly flip the Prosecco upside down through the clip with the other hand.

Garnish with a lime wheel.