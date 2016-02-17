Cooking with 'Friends': The Huntsman's Crock Pot Chicken

CROCK POT CHICKEN

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

1 packet taco seasoning

1 16 oz. jar salsa

Half a bottle of buffalo wing sauce (Wing Time or whatever you prefer)

Flour tortillas

Jalapenos

Shredded cheese

Salsa for topping

Instructions:

Place the chicken breasts at the bottom of the crock pot. Sprinkle taco seasoning over the top of them, then add the salsa and buffalo wing sauce.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4 hours. Right before serving, take two forks and shred the chicken. It should will shred easily. Then stir to mix it all perfectly.

Make taco or quesadilla as you wish, or serve over rice or salad.

