Cooking with 'Friends': Joanne Nosuchinsky's Buffalo Chicken Dip

From the Frank's RedHot website:

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Makes 4 cups of dip

Ingredients:

2 c. shredded, cooked chicken

1 (8 oz. pkg.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. FRANK'S RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK'S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce

1/2 c. blue cheese or ranch dressing

1/2 c. crumbled bleu cheese or your favorite shredded cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine all ingredients and spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.

Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired. Serve with crackers and/or vegetables.

Tips:

Reduced Calorie Recipe: Substitute Neufchatel cheese for the cream cheese, and low fat options for the salad dressing and blue cheese.

Microwave Directions: Prepare as above. Place in microwave-safe dish. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 5 minutes until hot, stirring halfway through cooking.

Slow Cooker Method: Combine ingredients as directed above. Place mixture into small slow cooker. Cover and heat on HIGH setting for 1 1/2 hours until hot and bubbly or on LOW setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Stir.

Tailgating Tip: Prepare dip ahead and place in heavy disposable foil pan. Place pan on grill and heat dip until hot and bubbly.

