Build Your Best Bowl: Tiffani Thiessen's Double-Berry Crumble Oatmeal

Tiffani Thiessen teams up with Quaker Oats to find their next oatmeal flavor! On FOX & Friends she shared her own ‘Build Your Best Bowl’ creation: Double-Berry Crumble.

DOUBLE-BERRY CRUMBLE OATMEAL

Ingredients:

½ c. Quaker® Old Fashioned or Quick Oats

¼ c. fresh blueberries

¼ c. fresh raspberries

1 tbsp. vanilla yogurt chips or white chocolate chips

1 tbsp. slivered almonds

½ tbsp.. graham cracker crumbs

Instructions:

Prepare oats as directed on package. Top with berries, yogurt chips, almonds, and graham cracker crumbs.

