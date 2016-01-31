Cooking with 'Friends': Doocy Family's Favorite Super Bowl Queso

From the Ro*Tel website:

RO*TEL® FAMOUS QUESO DIP

A creamy, cheesy and spicy dip made with just 2 ingredients – a Ro*Tel signature recipe.

Makes 2½ cups

Ingredients:

1 can (10 oz.) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, undrained

1 pkg (16 oz.) Velveeta®, cut into ½” cubes

Instructions:

Combine undrained tomatoes and Velveeta in medium saucepan.

Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until Velveeta is melted completely and mixture is blended, stirring frequently.

Serve warm as a dip with tortilla chips, crackers or cut-up fresh vegetables.

-----------------------

COOK'S TIPS

To make in microwave: combine undrained tomatoes and Velveeta in 1½-quart microwave-safe dish. Cover. Microwave on high 5 minutes or just until Velveeta melts, stirring after 3 minutes. Remove from microwave. Stir until mixture is blended. CAUTION: Dish will be hot. Use hot pads. For a double recipe, microwave on high 8 minutes or until Velveeta melts, stirring after 5 minutes. Drain 1 can of tomatoes if a thicker dip is preferred.



