Cooking with 'Friends': Fisher Family's 'Astronaut' Chili
Did you know Kristin Fisher’s parents both worked for NASA? For years her parents attended the NASA cook-off, with her mom even judging the contest! Here she shares her mom’s award-winning recipe.
ASTRONAUT CHILI
Ingredients:
1lb. lean, ground beef
1 can pinto beans, drained
1 onion, chopped
1 c. cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 tbsp. chili powder
½ tbsp. cayenne pepper
2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. sugar
2 tbsp. beer, preferably New Belgium Fat Tire
Instructions:
Brown ground beef with butter and garlic. Drain excess fat.
Put all ingredients in a crock pot and let cook for 5 hours on high or 10 hours on low. If you’re short on time, put it all in a pot and let it simmer for as long as possible.
TO SERVE: Mash up cornbread in the bottom of a bowl. Pour chili on top and serve. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onion, and Hank’s Hot Sauce.