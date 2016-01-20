Cooking with 'Friends': Fisher Family's 'Astronaut' Chili

Did you know Kristin Fisher’s parents both worked for NASA? For years her parents attended the NASA cook-off, with her mom even judging the contest! Here she shares her mom’s award-winning recipe.

ASTRONAUT CHILI

Ingredients:

1lb. lean, ground beef

1 can pinto beans, drained

1 onion, chopped

1 c. cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 tbsp. chili powder

½ tbsp. cayenne pepper

2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. beer, preferably New Belgium Fat Tire

Instructions:

Brown ground beef with butter and garlic. Drain excess fat.

Put all ingredients in a crock pot and let cook for 5 hours on high or 10 hours on low. If you’re short on time, put it all in a pot and let it simmer for as long as possible.

TO SERVE: Mash up cornbread in the bottom of a bowl. Pour chili on top and serve. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onion, and Hank’s Hot Sauce.

