SPRINKLE PANCAKES

Makes 14-16 pancakes

Ingredients:

2 c. pancake mix

1 c. milk

2 eggs

1 c. rainbow sprinkles

1 can whipped cream

1 jar maple syrup

1 stick butter

Instructions:

Stir ingredients until blended.

Pour slightly less than ¼ cup-fulls onto hot, greased griddle. Cook until edges are dry. Flip and cook until golden

Top with choice of butter, whipped cream, syrup, or sprinkles (or all four)!