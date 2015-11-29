Cooking with 'Friends': Brooke Burke-Charvet's Oreo Snowball Truffles

OREO SNOWBALL TRUFFLES

Ingredients:

1 package Oreo cookies

8 oz. whipped cream cheese

1 package White candy coating or dipping chocolate

Sprinkles

Peppermints

Instructions:

Crush the entire package of Oreo cookies into small cookie crumbs.

In a large mixing bowl, add the Oreo crumbs with cream cheese and mix together.

Roll Oreo mixture into small bite-sized balls and place on wax or parchment paper. You can freeze the balls for about 30 minutes to harden so they are easier to handle and coat in white chocolate, if you like.

Melt the white chocolate in microwave or in a double boiler according to package directions. Dip the Oreo balls into melted chocolate to cover.

Lay out the truffles on parchment paper to harden.

DECORATING TIP: Melt a few extra white chocolate squares, and then pour into a small plastic baggie. Cut a tiny hole in the bottom corner of the bag and then drizzle thin lines across the snowballs. You could use the same white chocolate used for dipping, or even red to make them look like peppermints, or any other festive color candy coating you prefer! Also, try sprinkling coconut on the truffles after dipping them in the white chocolate so that it will stick as the coating hardens. Colored sprinkles will also give you a fun look the kids will enjoy, or just add crystal clear sugar sprinkles for a sparkling finish!

