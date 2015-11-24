Cooking with 'Friends': Harris Faulkner's Peach Cobbler

SHIRLEY'S PEACH COBBLER

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

2 pie crusts

1 can (27 oz.) sliced peaches

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches

1 c. sugar

1½ tsp. almond extract

1½ tsp. nutmeg

1 stick butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Drain peaches, saving the juice from them in a separate bowl.

Mix together the drained peach juice, sugar, almond flavor and nutmeg.

Take one pie crust and roll out. Cut in half. Put both halves side by side in bottom of 2-quart glass dish and top with peaches. Pour on juice mixture. Add stick of butter, grated, on top of filling so that it covers evenly.

Cut remaining pie crust into six long strips and crisscross and twist atop the mixture. This should look like a pretty basket. Sprinkle a little sugar on top and bake at 350°F for 45-60 minutes or until deep golden brown.

Take out of the oven and let cool for 30 minutes, slice and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

-----------------------

GOBLET COBBLER BUDDY

For 21+ only!

Ingredients:

1 shot Jameson Whiskey

2 shots Diet Coke

1 scoop vanilla ice cream