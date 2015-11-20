John McLemore's 'Dadgum Good' Thanksgiving feast recipes

Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey and Buffalo Sauce

Serves 6 to 12

Ingredients

10-14 lbs fresh or frozen turkey

2 gallons cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

1 (16 ounce) bottle Butterball Buttery Creole Turkey Marinade

Butterball Cajun Turkey Seasoning

Sauce

1 (10-12 ounce) bottle of your favorite hot sauce

1/2 stick butter (1/4 cup)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Preparation

1. Thaw turkey, if frozen. To properly thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 pounds. Fill Butterball® Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer with oil to the MAX line; heat to 375° F. Remove giblets and neck. If present, remove and discard plastic leg holder and pop-up timer. Rinse turkey thoroughly with warm water or completely cover with warm water and soak for no more than 30 minutes to ensure cavities are free of ice.

2. Pat turkey completely dry on outside and inside of cavity with paper towels. Using an injector syringe, inject cup (4 ounces) Butterball® Buttery Creole Marinade in each breast. Inject cup (2 ounces) marinade into each leg and thigh. Sprinkle turkey generously with Butterball®

Cajun Turkey Seasoning, completely coating the outside of the turkey and inside of the cavity.

3. Place turkey breast side up in fryer basket. Slowly lower the basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter hot oil. Fry turkey for 3 ¬ to 4 minutes per pound. Lift the basket from the hot oil slowly, hooking the basket’s drain clip into drain clip mounting hole to stabilize as you check doneness. Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165° F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165° F), turn the turkey fryer to MIN and unplug it from the outlet.

4. Allow the turkey to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving. The turkey can remain in the basket to cool until ready to serve.

Sauce

1. In a medium saucepan, combine hot sauce, butter, garlic powder, and lime juice, and heat over low heat.

2. Use as a dipping sauce or pour over turkey slices.

John says: Frying a turkey in hot oil calls for a cool head and a fair measure of caution. Fortunately, Masterbuilt developed the Butterball Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer so you can perfect this great recipe with peace of mind. You want to start with a turkey that’s fully thawed and dry; oil and water do not mix. Just follow the safety instructions included in the operation manual closely and you’ll fry a turkey so good, you’ll never want to roast one in the oven again.

Honey-Glazed Roasted Pecan Deep-Fried Turkey Breast

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 gallons peanut oil

1 (5-7 lb) turkey breast, bone-in

1 cup chicken broth

Pecan glaze

1 cup pecans, halved

1 cup honey

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter

Preparation

1. Fill Butterball® Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer with oil to the MAX line. Heat to 375° F; this will take approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

2. To properly thaw a frozen turkey breast in the refrigerator allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 pounds. If present, remove and discard pop-up timer. Rinse turkey breast thoroughly with warm water, or cover with warm water and soak for no more than 30 minutes to ensure cavities are free of ice. Pat turkey breast completely dry with paper towels, inside and out. Using injector syringe, inject ¬ cup (4 ounces) of chicken broth into each side of breast.

3. Place turkey in fryer basket and slowly lower basket into hot oil; be cautious of splattering. Cover and reduce heat to 325° F. Fry turkey breast for 7 minutes per pound. After calculated cooking time is complete, lift the basket from the hot oil slowly, hooking the drain clip of the basket into the drain clip mounting hole. To check doneness, insert a meat thermometer into the meaty part of the breast; it is done when it reads 165° F. If turkey breast is not done, lower it back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Repeat basket procedure to check temperature again. Once turkey breast reaches a minimum temperature of 165° F, turn the turkey fryer to MIN and unplug it from the outlet. Allow the turkey breast to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 5 minutes before removing and applying glaze. Carve and serve.

Pecan glaze

1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Spread pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake 8 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, let cool, and chop coarsely.

2. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine honey and butter. Stir in toasted, chopped pecans and cook for 8 minutes to infuse the flavors. Remove from heat and keep warm.

3. Once turkey breast has rested, place onto a serving platter and pour glaze over top of turkey breast.

John says: Although this recipe calls for chopping the pecans, leaving a few of them whole makes for a beautiful presentation. The combination of flavors in this glaze satisfies your sweet and salty cravings. If you can save a little of the glaze, I even like to drizzle it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a Dadgum Good dessert!



Bacon-wrapped stuffing balls

Use your favorite family stuffing recipe (let cool completely)

Add one egg and mix well

Shape into golf-ball sized balls

Wrap each ball in one strip of bacon, making sure it is completely sealed with no stuffing showing through.

Secure each ball with a toothpick.

Fry for 2-3 minutes until bacon is golden brown

