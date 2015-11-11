Cooking with 'Friends': Bill Hemmer's Cincinnati Skyline Chili Cheese Dip

CINCINNATI SKYLINE CHILI DIP

Ingredients:

12 oz. softened cream cheese

1 (15 oz.) can of Skyline Chili – or – 1 (13 oz.) frozen Skyline Chili, thawed

¼ cup diced onions

12 oz. shredded cheddar cheese



Instructions:

Spread softened cream cheese evenly on bottom of 9x13 microwaveable casserole dish. Heat chili according to package directions. Pour heated Skyline Chili over cream cheese. Sprinkle diced onions on top of chili. Cover with shredded mild cheddar cheese.

CONVENTIONAL OVEN: Bake in for 10-15 minutes at 350°F or until cheese is completely melted.

MICROWAVE OVEN: Heat on high for 2 minutes or until cheese is completely melted.



Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with nacho or corn chips.

THE STORY OF CINCINNATI SKYLINE CHILI

FROM THEIR WEBSITE: From a small kitchen in the village of Kastoria, Greece, a fascinated young Nicholas Lambrinides watched as his mother and grandmother prepared authentic Greek dishes. Their recipes had been passed down from generation to generation. These were unique, wonderful dishes that had the power to bring his whole family together.

Nicholas dreamed that one day he would bring these recipes and traditions to America, where he could share them with friends and family. In 1949, his dream came true when Nicholas opened his first restaurant overlooking the skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio and began serving his delicious secret recipes to appreciative customers.

Since then, Skyline Chili’s Coneys, Ways and table-side service have been enjoyed by generations. Our Chili continues to be made from Nicholas’s original recipe, using a secret blend of spices and only the highest quality ingredients. Skyline is dedicated to bringing friends and families together for an experience like no other and we will always be devoted to the American dream of that young man from a small village in Greece.

