Chef J Jackson's recipes using leftover Halloween treats

CANDY BAR PARFAITS

Ingredients

1 package of brownie mix

1 package of instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups of milk

3/4 cups of peanut butter

4 cups of chopped assorted candy

2 cups of whipped cream

Directions

1. Prepare brownies according to package directions for a 9- x 13-inch baking dish; allow to cool completely.

2. In a large bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until slightly thickened. Whisk in peanut butter until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate 10 minutes.

3. Break up brownies into 1-inch pieces and place half in bottom of a trifle bowl or large glass serving bowl. Cover with half the pudding mixture, 1-1/2 cups of the candy, and half the whipped topping. Repeat layers and garnish with reserved candy.

4. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

TASTIC SWEET PUMPKIN SEEDS

Ingredients

Pumpkin seeds

Tastic Sweet Spice

Olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300.

2. Scrape pumpkin seeds out of pumpkin. Clean pulp from seeds under cold water. Arrange pumpkin seeds in a single layer on paper towels and let air dry for 15 minutes.

3. Arrange pumpkin seeds on an oiled baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes. Remove pumpkin seeds and toss with Tastic Sweet Spice and a small amount of oil. Place seeds back on baking pan and roast an additional 15 minutes.

4. Serve.

JOLLY RANCHER SUCKERS

Ingredients

Jolly Ranchers

Lollipop sticks

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 275.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place 3 Jolly ranchers (unwrapped) together on the baking sheet. Place in oven and left candy melt. This should take 5-10 minutes. Keep an eye on it so it does not burn.

3. Remove from oven and place sticks at the bottom of melted candy and let the candy cool completely. Peel from parchment and enjoy.

NO BAKE SNICKER PIE

Ingredients

For the crust

8 ounces chocolate cookies

3 Tablespoons butter, melted plus a little extra for greasing the pie plate

For the filling

8 ounces light cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1 1/2 Cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 Cup sugar

2/3 Cup smooth peanut butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 Cup caramel sauce

For the ganache topping

6 ounces milk chocolate, broken into small pieces (a mixture of milk and semi-sweet is fine as well)

1/4- 1/3 cup heavy cream

12 Fun Size Snickers bars, chopped up

Caramel Sauce

Directions

1. Butter the bottom and sides of the pie plate. Set aside.

2. In a food processor, finely process the cookies until you produce a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and mix to combine. Using your fingers, press this mixture into the pie plate and up the sides. Place in the fridge to harden.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, whip the cream until it forms firm peaks. Transfer to a large bowl, and set aside.

4. Using mixing bowl you had perviously whipped the cream in, beat the cream cheese, sugar, peanut butter, and vanilla extract until it becomes smooth and creamy.

5. Scoop out dollops of the peanut butter mixture onto the bowl with the whipped cream. Gently fold together until there are no more streaks, but be careful not to over mix deflating the filling.

6. Remove the pie plate from the fridge and pour a thin, even layer of the caramel over the crust. Scoop the filling onto the caramel and evenly smooth out the top. Return to the freezer .

7. In the bowl of a double boiler, add the broken pieces of chocolate and heat over low heat until almost melted through. Add 1/4 Cup of the cream and continue to heat until the mixture to fuly melted and smooth. (If the chocolate ‘breaks’ then add a bit more cream until it is smooth again.)

8. Remove the pie from the freezer and pour the ganache over the top. Smooth the surface with an offset spatula. Spinkle the chopped up pieces of Snickers bars on top, then gently press into the warm ganache. Drizzle the caramel sauce on top and return to the freezer for at least 30 minutes.

9. Prior to serving, place the pie into the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to make cutting and serving easier.