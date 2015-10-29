Cooking with 'Friends': Vittert Family's Pumpkin Croissant French Toast with Maple Bacon

SIMPLE PUMPKIN CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST WITH MAPLE BACON

Serves 4

CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

1 c. half and half

5 eggs

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

6 tbsp. pumpkin butter

6 croissants

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients well, excluding croissants, in a deep dish.

Cut the croissants lengthways. Dip both pieces into the batter, allow excess to drip back into dish.

Melt butter in a frying pan on medium, add your croissants. Cook until golden brown on both sides. This should take about 2 minutes per side. Serve with maple syrup or powdered sugar. Or both! I was raised on Aunt Jemima's "comes-in-a-plastic" bottle syrup in Miss-ur-ah.

-----------------------

MAPLE BACON

Ingredients:

12 thick slices bacon

1/3 c. maple syrup

¾ tsp. honey mustard

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a rack on top. Lay the bacon slices on the rack.

Thoroughly mix the mustard and maple syrup. Brush one side of the bacon with the glaze and bake for about 12 minutes. Flip the bacon and brush with the rest of the glaze. Baking for about 10 more minutes depending on crispness desired.