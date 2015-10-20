'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Delicious Recipes

CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST

MAKES 8 SERVINGS

5 large eggs

¼ cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

8 croissants (if they’re a little stale, that’s great!)

Butter, for frying and serving

Warm maple or pancake syrup, for serving

Strawberries, for serving

Whipped cream, for serving (optional)

1. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, half-and-half, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Whisk until totally combined.

2. Grab the croissants and use a serrated knife to slice them in half. One by one, drop the croissants into the egg mixture. Flip them over and set them on a plate while you dunk the rest!

3. Heat a large skillet (nonstick works great!) over medium-low heat, then melt a small amount of butter in the pan. Add as many croissant halves as will fit, cut side down. Let the croissants cook for 3 to 4 minutes, moving them around the skillet to make sure they don’t burn.

4. Flip the croissants to the other side and cook for another 2 minutes or so. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining croissants!

5. Serve a top and bottom piece together on a pretty plate with butter, warm syrup, strawberries, and whipped cream, if you’d like.

VARIATIONS

Spread a small amount of cream cheese on the finished French toast before adding syrup, berries, and whipped cream.

Spoon applesauce on top of the finished French toast.

Drizzle French toast with a little caramel sauce for a decadent treat.

Use the same French toast recipe and procedure on banana bread or other quick bread.

GREEK YOGURT PANCAKES

MAKES 9 OR 10 PANCAKES

7 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter, for frying and serving

Warm maple or pancake syrup, for serving

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

2. Place the yogurt in a large bowl and sprinkle in the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla, then pour them into the bowl with the yogurt mixture. Fold until the batter is just barely combined.

4. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium-low heat and smear a little butter over the surface. Drop the batter onto the griddle in ¼-cup portions and cook until bubbles form on top, about 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook for another minute or so.

5. Serve with softened butter and warm syrup.

MAKE AHEAD

Pancake batter can be mixed up to 2 hours before frying and kept in the fridge. (Thin with a little milk, if needed.)

VARIATIONS

Substitute any kind of flavored Greek yogurt you’d like (strawberry, blueberry, and so on) for the plain Greek yogurt.

Add blueberries or chocolate chips to the pancake batter.

Top the pancakes with a dollop of whipped cream to make them extra decadent!

LAZY CHILES RELLENOS

MAKES 8 TO 10 SERVINGS

6 fresh poblano chile peppers (or you may use canned roasted green chiles)

5 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1½ cups grated Monterey Jack cheese

Warm tortillas, for serving

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.

2. If you’re using fresh poblanos, begin by roasting the peppers (if using canned, skip to step 3): Use tongs to hold the peppers over an open flame until the skin is completely charred. (If you don’t have a gas burner, you can grill them or place them under the broiler in the oven.) Place the charred peppers in a plastic bag and seal it to trap in the heat. Let the peppers stay in the plastic bag for 15 to 20 minutes to steam the skin off. Use a knife to scrape the blackened skin off the peppers. (You can leave little bits behind for flavor.)

3. Slice open the peppers, scrape out the seeds, and cut each pepper in half. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and black pepper, paprika, and cayenne. Whisk until totally combined.

4. Now, to assemble the dish, arrange half the peppers in a single layer in a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle on half the cheese then layer on the rest of the peppers and the rest of the cheese. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top.

5. Finally, place the pan into a larger pan and pour hot water into the larger pan so that the level of the water reaches the level of the eggs. This helps the eggs cook evenly and keeps them from getting overcooked around the edges.

6. Carefully transfer the pan setup to the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set. Watch to make sure the top doesn’t get too brown. Let the casserole sit for 10 minutes, then slice it into squares and serve with warm tortillas.

MAKE AHEAD

The peppers can be roasted and peeled up to 3 days in advance, then stored in the fridge in a large zipper bag.

Several hours before, make the egg mixture, grate the cheese, roast the peppers, and keep them all in separate containers in the fridge. When you’re ready, simply assemble the casserole and bake. Saves lots of last minute time!

The casserole can be assembled up to 2 hours before baking and kept in the fridge.

VARIATIONS

Use sharp Cheddar or pepper Jack cheese instead of Monterey Jack.

Add diced fresh tomatoes to the egg mixture.

Top with pico de gallo (see page 23) and a dollop of sour cream.