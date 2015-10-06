Cooking with 'Friends': Frankie Avalon's Spaghetti with Crab Marinara

SPAGHETTI WITH CRAB MARINARA

Ingredients:

1½ to 2-lbs freshly cooked or thawed frozen Dungeness crab, cleaned & cracked by the fish store

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 (28 oz.) can tomato purée or crushed tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) bottle clam juice

(6 oz.) can crabmeat, undrained

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. spaghetti

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over high heat until the oil is very hot. Add the cracked crab in the shell & turn to coat with the oil. Add the tomato purée, clam juice, canned crabmeat with its juices, & garlic powder. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced slightly, about 1 hour. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the spaghetti and cook. Drain the spaghetti and return it to its cooking pot.

Using tongs, transfer the crab in the shell to a platter.

Add the sauce to the spaghetti and mix well. Divide the spaghetti among serving bowls and serve hot, with the crab passed on the side.

You can alos cool, cover, and refrigerate the crab and eat it chilled at another meal.

