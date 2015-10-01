Cooking with 'Friends': Kurt the CyberGuy's Tampa Bay Chicken with Yellow Rice

CHICKEN AND YELLOW RICE

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 fryer chickens

2 onions, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ c. extra-virgin olive oil

1 bay leaf

4 c. chicken broth

2 c. long-grain white rice uncooked

½ tsp. saffron threads

½ tsp. salt

½ c. baby peas, cooked petite pois

4 asparagus tips

2 roasted red peppers, cut into strips

¼ c. Chardonnay wine

Ingredients:

Preheat oven to 350°F

In a skillet, sauté chicken in heated oil until skin is golden. Remove chicken and place in casserole dish.

In same oil in the skillet, sauté onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and garlic for 5 minutes. Pour over chicken.

In same skillet, add chicken broth, white wine, saffron, salt, bay leaf and rice. When mixture begins to boil, pour over casserole, cover and bake for 20 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with a splash of wine and garnish with peas, roasted red peppers, and asparagus tips.

-----------------------

“1905” SALAD

Ingredients:

4 c. iceberg lettuce, broken into 1½” x 1½” pieces

1 ripe tomato, cut into eighths

½ c. baked ham, julienned (may substitute turkey or shrimp)

½ c. Swiss cheese, julienned

½ c. pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives

“1905” Dressing (see recipe below)

¼ c. Romano cheese, grated

2 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1 lemon



Instructions:

Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss cheese, and olives in a large salad bowl. Before serving, add “1905” Dressing, Romano cheese, Worcestershire, and the juice of 1 lemon. Toss well and serve immediately. Makes 2 full salads or 4 side salads.

-----------------------

“1905” DRESSING

Ingredients:

½ c. Extra-virgin Spanish olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. dried oregano

⅛ c. white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix olive oil, garlic, and oregano in a bowl with a wire whisk. Stir in vinegar, gradually beating to form an emulsion, and then season with salt and pepper. For best results, prepare 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerate.