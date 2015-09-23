Cooking with 'Friends': Judge Jeanine Pirro's Mediterranean Kabobs with Hummus and Tabouli
KABOBS
Ingredients:
Tomatoes (bigger than cherry)
Purple onions
Green and red peppers
Chicken
Instructions:
Chop vegetables and chicken into bite-sized chunks.
Soak the skewers before putting them on the grill to make sure they don’t burn. Place vegetables and chicken on skewer.
Grill until chicken is cooked.
-----------------------
HUMMUS
Ingredients:
2 cans chickpeas, drained
Juice of 3 lemons
Salt
Garlic
Tahini
Instructions:
Blend in a food processer until desired consistency is reached.
-----------------------
TABOULI
Ingredients:
6 tomatoes
1 cucumber
Scallions
Curly parsley
Fresh mint
1 lb. bulgur 2
Virgin olive oil
3 lemons
Cinnamon
Salt and pepper
Instructions:
Once everything is cooked and cooled it’s time to bring the flavors together by chopping it. Make sure it cools before you serve.