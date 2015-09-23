Cooking with 'Friends': Judge Jeanine Pirro's Mediterranean Kabobs with Hummus and Tabouli

KABOBS

Ingredients:

Tomatoes (bigger than cherry)

Purple onions

Green and red peppers

Chicken

Instructions:

Chop vegetables and chicken into bite-sized chunks.

Soak the skewers before putting them on the grill to make sure they don’t burn. Place vegetables and chicken on skewer.

Grill until chicken is cooked.

-----------------------

HUMMUS

Ingredients:

2 cans chickpeas, drained

Juice of 3 lemons

Salt

Garlic

Tahini

Instructions:

Blend in a food processer until desired consistency is reached.

-----------------------

TABOULI

Ingredients:

‎6 tomatoes

1 cucumber

Scallions

Curly parsley

Fresh mint

1 lb. bulgur 2

Virgin olive oil

3 lemons

Cinnamon

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Once everything is cooked and cooled it’s time to bring the flavors together by chopping it. Make sure it cools before you serve.

