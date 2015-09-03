Cooking with 'Friends': Martha MacCallum's Clam Dip

CLAM DIP

Ingredients:

6½ oz. minced clams, drained – reserving 2 tbsp. clam juice

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ c. sour cream

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. parsley

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. hot sauce

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with 2 tablespoons of clam juice, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Stir in clams, garlic, parsley and pepper. Serve with veggies and crackers.

