Cooking with 'Friends': Martha MacCallum's Clam Dip
CLAM DIP
Ingredients:
6½ oz. minced clams, drained – reserving 2 tbsp. clam juice
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
¼ c. sour cream
½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp. parsley
½ tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. hot sauce
Salt to taste
Instructions:
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with 2 tablespoons of clam juice, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Stir in clams, garlic, parsley and pepper. Serve with veggies and crackers.