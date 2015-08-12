Cooking with 'Friends': Cheryl Casone's Chocolate Pie

THELMA'S CHOCOLATE PIE

Ingredients:

1 c. sugar

2 rounded tablespoons flour

2 tbsp. Hershey's powered chocolate

2 egg yolks (save the whites)

1¾ c. milk

¼ stick of butter

1 tsp. vanilla

Instructions:

Beat two egg yolks in a bowl, add the milk to the egg yolks. Add to dry ingredients and blend. Cook mixture until it gets thick. Bring to a boil, then turn down to simmer, approximately six minutes. Add ¼ stick of butter and vanilla after you take the mixture off the heat. Let stand while you prepare the pie crust.

PIE CRUST: Bake the bottom pie crust at 375°F without any ingredients in it. Fork the bottom two or three times so it doesn't bubble. Crimp the sides of the pie crust with your thumb and first finger. Then push other first finger in between the two.

MERINGUE: Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer while slowly adding the sugar. The goal is for the egg whites to "peak" - that means it’s ready. They are nice and fluffy, they look like clouds.

Then when pie crust is ready, pour the chocolate mixture into the crust. Then put the meringue on top, spread the meringue all the way to the edges so it covers all the chocolate. The final step is to cook and brown the meringue. Bake at 325°F for 15 minutes.