Cooking with 'Friends': Kimberly Guilfoyle's Salami Sandwiches

L&B Spumoni Gardens joins “The Five” host to create classic Italian sandwiches.

“THE KIMBERLY” CONEY ISLAND SANDWICH

1 loaf of toasted Italian bread

½ lb. thinly sliced salami

½ lb. hot or sweet soppressata

½ head Boston bibb lettuce

1 beefsteak tomato

½ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ c. red wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of oregano

Handful of grated pecorino romano cheese

-----------------------

“THE SICILIAN” SUMMER ZUCCHINI SANDWICH

1 loaf of toasted Italian bread

2 large zucchinis

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 c. seasoned breadcrumbs

1 beefsteak tomato

½ head Boston bibb lettuce

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ c. Russian dressing

Instructions:

Coat the zucchini in flour and breadcrumbs. Deep fry set aside to let cool off. Assemble sandwich.

-----------------------

SUMMER STRING BEAN AND BEET SALAD

2 lbs. string beans, both ends trimmed

5 red beets, sliced

DRESSING

¼ c. lemon juice

½ c. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ c. red wine vinegar

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

¼ c. fresh basil

-----------------------

BLOCK PARTY POTATO AND BROCCOLI SALAD

3 lbs. boiled potatoes

2 lbs. fresh broccoli

1 beefsteak tomato

1 red onion, thinly sliced

DRESSING:

¼ c. lemon juice

½ c. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ c. red wine vinegar

¼ c. fresh mint

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

Pinch of Oregano