Cooking with 'Friends': Kimberly Guilfoyle's Salami Sandwiches
L&B Spumoni Gardens joins “The Five” host to create classic Italian sandwiches.
“THE KIMBERLY” CONEY ISLAND SANDWICH
1 loaf of toasted Italian bread
½ lb. thinly sliced salami
½ lb. hot or sweet soppressata
½ head Boston bibb lettuce
1 beefsteak tomato
½ red onion, thinly sliced
¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ c. red wine vinegar
Pinch of salt
Pinch of black pepper
Pinch of oregano
Handful of grated pecorino romano cheese
-----------------------
“THE SICILIAN” SUMMER ZUCCHINI SANDWICH
1 loaf of toasted Italian bread
2 large zucchinis
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. seasoned breadcrumbs
1 beefsteak tomato
½ head Boston bibb lettuce
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ c. Russian dressing
Instructions:
Coat the zucchini in flour and breadcrumbs. Deep fry set aside to let cool off. Assemble sandwich.
-----------------------
SUMMER STRING BEAN AND BEET SALAD
2 lbs. string beans, both ends trimmed
5 red beets, sliced
DRESSING
¼ c. lemon juice
½ c. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ c. red wine vinegar
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Black Pepper
¼ c. fresh basil
-----------------------
BLOCK PARTY POTATO AND BROCCOLI SALAD
3 lbs. boiled potatoes
2 lbs. fresh broccoli
1 beefsteak tomato
1 red onion, thinly sliced
DRESSING:
¼ c. lemon juice
½ c. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ c. red wine vinegar
¼ c. fresh mint
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Black Pepper
Pinch of Oregano