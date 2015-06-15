'300 Sandwiches' Couple Shares Recipes

How it all began: Turkey and Swiss on Country White

The Beginning

2 oversized slices of country white bread

4 slices of turkey

2 oz. dijon mustard

2 leaves of bibb lettuce

1 slice swiss

Key here…toast the bread. Toast until crunchy, but not too stiff that it can’t absorb the mustard. Layer with generous spread of dijon mustard. Then blot dry the bibb lettuce and layer on both sides of bread. Next, fold slice of turkey on bed of lettuce. Finally add cheese. Place one side of ingredients atop another, smush down gently. Cut in half and serve with dill pickles and tortilla chips.

The Proposal Sandwich: Baja Fish Sandwich with Mango Salsa

The Fishkiller

1 Pound mahi, mahi cut into sandwich sized streak about ¼ pound each

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

Mango salsa

4 salt bread buns or Kaiser rolls

Lettuce

½ teaspoon Bajan or other hot pepper sauce



Mango Salsa:

1 mango diced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tomato diced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro



Season the fish with cumin, black pepper and seasoned salt

Brush olive oil on both sides of the fish.

Grill about 4 minutes on each side flipping once until cooked through

IN a small bowl toss together the mango lime juice tomato cilantro salt and black pepper

Slice buns in half (but not all the way through) and stack with the mango salsa , mahi mahi, lettuce, and relish and hot sauce

Close the buns—makes 4

The Post-wedding Sandwich, a variation of the engagement sandwich: Baja Fish Sandwich with Roasted Tomatoes and Hot Sauce

3rd: Wedding Fishkiller

1 Pound mahi, mahi cut into sandwich sized streak about ¼ pound each

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

4 salt bread buns or Kaiser rolls

Roasted tomatoes

½ teaspoon Bajan or other hot pepper sauce



Roasted tomatoes:

Slice one large beefsteak tomato and lay on a baking sheet. Lightly coat with olive oil and S&P

Slow roast at 250 degrees for about 40 minutes



Season the fish, black pepper and seasoned salt

Brush olive oil on both sides of the fish

Grill about 4 minutes on each side flipping once until cooked through

Roast tomatoes (see above)

Slice buns in half (but not all the way through) and stack with the roasted tomatoes, tons of hot sauce, and

Close the buns—makes 4