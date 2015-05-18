Cooking with 'Friends': Bret Baier's Gluten-Free Pizza

GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA

Ingredients:

3 c. gluten-free flour blend

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking powder

3 tbsp. sugar, divided

1 tbsp. yeast

1¼ c. warm water, divided

1 tbsp. olive oil

Pizza sauce

Shredded cheese

Pizza toppings of your choice

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl, combine yeast and ¾ cup warm water – it should be about 110°F. If it’s too hot, it will kill the yeast! Let set for 5 minutes to activate. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon of the sugar a few minutes in.

In a separate bowl, combine gluten-free flour blend, salt, baking powder and remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Whisk until well combined.

Make a well in the dry mixture and add the yeast mixture. Add the olive oil and additional ½ cup warm water before stirring. Then stir it all together until well combined, using a wooden spoon.

Lightly coat a baking sheet or pizza stone with non-stick spray and plop your dough down. Using your hands, and a little brown rice flour if it gets too sticky, work from the middle and push to spread/flatten the dough out to the edge. You want it to be pretty thin - less than ¼”.

Put the pizza in the oven to pre-bake for roughly 25-30 minutes, or until it begins to look dry. Cracks may appear, but that's normal and totally OK.

Remove from oven and spread your favorite pizza sauce generously, cheese and desired toppings. We went with Daiya to keep ours dairy-free.

Pop it back in oven for another 20-25 minutes, or until the crust edge looks golden brown and the toppings are warm and bubbly. Cut immediately and serve. Reheats well the next day in the oven or microwave.

