Cooking with 'Friends': Geraldo Rivera's Rice & Beans Puerto Rican Style
GERALDO RIVERA’S RICE & BEANS
Ingredients:
White rice
2 tsp. oil
Salt
For the beans:
Olive oil
Sofrito
Tomato paste
Ham
Cilantro leaves
Red kidney beans
Spanish olives
A few tablespoons of capers
Small pieces of butternut squash
Instructions:
Cook rice according to package instructions, adding oil and salt.
Chop ham and char in oil.
In a large pot, add oil, sofrito, tomato paste, ham, and cilantro leaves.
Let simmer then add beans, olives, capers and butternut squash to thicken.
Continue to simmer 20-25 minutes.
-----------------------
HOMEMADE SOFRITO
Ingredients:
Green pepper
Red pepper
Yellow pepper
Yellow onion
Garlic
Cilantro
Olive oil
Ground pepper
Instructions:
Chop the peppers and onion. Toss all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth.
-----------------------
CLICK HERE to watch Geraldo and his family make their family dish.