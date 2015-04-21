Cooking with 'Friends': Geraldo Rivera's Rice & Beans Puerto Rican Style

GERALDO RIVERA’S RICE & BEANS

Ingredients:

White rice

2 tsp. oil

Salt

For the beans:

Olive oil

Sofrito

Tomato paste

Ham

Cilantro leaves

Red kidney beans

Spanish olives

A few tablespoons of capers

Small pieces of butternut squash

Instructions:

Cook rice according to package instructions, adding oil and salt.

Chop ham and char in oil.

In a large pot, add oil, sofrito, tomato paste, ham, and cilantro leaves.

Let simmer then add beans, olives, capers and butternut squash to thicken.

Continue to simmer 20-25 minutes.

-----------------------

HOMEMADE SOFRITO

Ingredients:

Green pepper

Red pepper

Yellow pepper

Yellow onion

Garlic

Cilantro

Olive oil

Ground pepper

Instructions:

Chop the peppers and onion. Toss all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth.

-----------------------

