Cooking With 'Friends': Doocy Avocado Toast
A must-have dish when the Doocys get together!
DOOCY AVOCADO TOAST
Ingredients:
8 slices of bread
Avocado
Extra-virgin olive oil
Garlic cloves
Red pepper flakes
Sea salt
Instructions:
Douse the slices of bread in extra-virgin olive oil and grill until they begin to char.
Rub each side with a cut clove of garlic.
Layer the toast with buttery avocado slices. Sprinkle sea salt and crushed red pepper flakes on top.
