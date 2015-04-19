Cooking With 'Friends': Doocy Avocado Toast

A must-have dish when the Doocys get together!

DOOCY AVOCADO TOAST

Ingredients:

8 slices of bread

Avocado

Extra-virgin olive oil

Garlic cloves

Red pepper flakes

Sea salt

Instructions:

Douse the slices of bread in extra-virgin olive oil and grill until they begin to char.

Rub each side with a cut clove of garlic.

Layer the toast with buttery avocado slices. Sprinkle sea salt and crushed red pepper flakes on top.

