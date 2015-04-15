Chef James Briscione's favorite Carp recipes

Excerpted from Cooking Light Great Cook. Copyright © 2015 Time Home Entertainment, Inc. Reprinted with permission from Time Home Entertainment, Inc., a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

RECIPES:

CRISPY FRIED CARP TACOS (THIS RECIPE HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM THE BOOK)

Hands-on time: 1 hr. 10 min.

Total time: 1 hr. 10 min.

Coat the fillets and prepare the batter for hush puppies while you wait for the oil to heat.

Tartar Sauce:

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dill pickle relish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh

flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

3/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Carp:

8 cups peanut oil

6 (6-ounce) carp fillets

1/2 teaspoon salt

9 ounces all-purpose flour

(about 2 cups), divided

1 and 1/4 cups cornmeal

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

Hush Puppies:

3.4 ounces all-purpose flour

(about 3/4 cup)

1/3 cup cornmeal

1/3 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons grated onion

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1. To prepare tartar sauce, combine first 6 ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and chill.

2. To prepare carp, clip a candy/fry thermometer to a Dutch oven; add oil to pan. Heat oil to 385°

3. Sprinkle fillets evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place 4.5 ounces (1 cup) flour in a shallow dish. Combine remaining 4.5 ounces (1 cup) flour, cornmeal, and black pepper in a shallow dish. Combine 2 cups buttermilk and 2 eggs in a shallow dish.

4. Dredge 2 fillets in flour; dip in buttermilk mixture. Dredge in cornmeal mixture; shake off excess breading.

5. Place fillets in hot oil; cook 5 minutes or until done, turning occasionally. Make sure oil temperature does not drop below 375°. Remove fillets from pan using a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Return oil temperature to 385°. Repeat procedure twice with remaining fillets.

6. To prepare hush puppies, combine 3.4 ounces flour and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl until dough is thick and drops from a spoon slowly but easily.

7. Drop dough 1 tablespoonful at a time into pan; fry at 375Â° for 5 minutes or until browned, turning frequently. Remove hush puppies from pan using a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Yield: 6 servings (serving size: 1 fillet, 2 hush puppies, and 4 teaspoons tartar sauce)

CALORIES 507; FAT 23.8g (sat 4.1g, mono 8.4g, poly 9.4g); PROTEIN 29.4g; CARB 43g; FIBER 2.6g; CHOL 153mg; IRON 3.6mg; SODIUM 709mg; CALC 171mg

CARP WITH BACON-TOMATO BUTTER

Hands-on time: 25 min.

Total time: 45 min.

The flavor of fish on the grill is always good, but a buttery-rich tomato sauce adds a depth and richness that turns simple grilled fish into an elegant dish for entertaining.

2 cups water

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoons sugar

4 (6-ounce) carp fillets

Cooking spray

1/8 teaspoon table salt

1 slice center-cut bacon, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon hot smoked paprika

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons butter

1. Combine first 3 ingredients in a shallow dish, stirring until sea salt and sugar dissolve; add fish. Let stand 20 minutes. Drain; pat dry.

2. Prepare charcoal fire in a chimney starter; let coals burn for 15 to 20 minutes or until flames die down. Carefully pour hot coals out of starter, and pile them onto one side of the grill. Alternately, prepare gas grill for zone cooking. Coat grill grate with cooking spray; put grate in place.

3. Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon table salt evenly over fish. Lightly coat fish with cooking spray. Place fish, skin side down, over direct heat (the hot zone) on grill rack; grill 2 minutes or until well marked. Turn fish over and move to indirect heat (the cool zone); grill 12 minutes or until desired degree of doneness.

4. Heat a small skillet over medium heat; add bacon to pan. Cook 5 minutes or until bacon is almost crisp, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add paprika, and cook for 20 seconds, stirring constantly. Add tomatoes, and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in butter. Remove from heat. Place a fillet on each of 4 plates; top each serving with about 2 tablespoons tomato mixture. Yield: 4 servings

CALORIES 211; FAT 8g (sat 4.4g, mono 1.7g, poly 0.5g); PROTEIN 31.5g; CARB 1.9g; FIBER 0.4g; CHOL 137mg; IRON 2mg; SODIUM 487mg; CALC 31mg

MISO-GRILLED VEGETABLES

Hands-on time: 25 min.

Total time: 25 min.

The vegetable amounts that are suggested below are just guidelines; it's fine to double or triple amounts for a crowd. Just make sure to keep the proportions in the marinade: 1 to 2 tablespoons miso and 1 tablespoon water to about 3 tablespoons olive oil.

2 tablespoons red or white/yellow miso (soybean paste)

1 tablespoon lukewarm water

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound zucchini, cut lengthwise

into 1/3-inch-thick slices

8 ounces Japanese eggplant, cut lengthwise into 1/3-inch-thick slices

1 red bell pepper, cut into 6 pieces

1 orange bell pepper, cut into 6 pieces

1 small red onion, cut into wedges

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

1. Preheat grill to high heat.

2. Combine miso and 1 tablespoon water. Gradually add oil, stirring with a whisk. Place zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers on a jelly-roll pan. Add 5 tablespoons miso mixture; toss to coat. Brush onion with remaining miso mixture.

3. Place vegetables on a grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill zucchini, eggplant, and bell pepper 4 minutes on each side or until tender. Grill onion 6 minutes on each side or until tender. Sprinkle with mint. Serve with lime wedges. Yield: 6 servings (serving size: about 3 zucchini pieces, 2 eggplant pieces, 2 bell pepper pieces, and 1 onion wedge)

CALORIES 112; FAT 7.1g (sat 1g, mono 4.9g, poly 0.8g); PROTEIN 1.8g;

CARB 11.4g; FIBER 4.5g; CHOL 0mg; IRON 0.6mg; SODIUM 221mg; CALC 22mg

SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIES

Hands-on time: 30 min.

Total time: 1 hr. 30 min.

The brownies need to be completely cool before spreading on the thin caramel glaze.

Brownies:

3.38 ounces all-purpose flour

(about 3/4 cup)

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons butter, melted

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cooking spray

Toppings:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

31/2 tablespoons evaporated fat-free milk, divided

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/8 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 350°. To prepare brownies, weigh

or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 4 ingredients (through baking powder) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk.

2. Combine 6 tablespoons melted butter, eggs, and

1 teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl. Add butter mixture to flour mixture; stir to combine. Scrape batter into a 9-inch square metal baking pan lightly coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 19 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs clinging. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

3. To prepare toppings, melt 1/4 cup butter in a sauce-pan over medium heat. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar and

1 and 1/2 tablespoons milk; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and powdered sugar; stir with a whisk until smooth. Spread mixture evenly over cooled brownies. Let stand 20 minutes or until set.

4. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons milk and chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH for 45 seconds or until melted, stirring after 20 seconds. Stir just until smooth; drizzle over caramel. Sprinkle with sea salt; let stand until set. Cut into 20 pieces. Yield: 20 servings (serving size: 1 brownie)

CALORIES 180; FAT 7.2g (sat 4.1g, mono 1.7g, poly 0.3g); PROTEIN 2.1g; CARB 27.8g; FIBER 0.8g; CHOL 37mg; IRON 0.9mg; SODIUM 76mg; CALC 26mg