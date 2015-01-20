No Guac, No Game: Super Bowl recipes from Mario Lopez and wife Courtney

Carnivale Guacamole

Servings: 5 - 8

5 ripe Hass Avocados from Mexico

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 Serrano chile, finely diced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Juice of one lime

3 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Cut the Avocados in half and remove the pit. Using a spoon, remove the flesh from the skin. Using an old fashioned potato masher or large fork or spoon, mash the avocados into a coarse puree (or consistency to your liking).

Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

Season with salt and taste, then mix a little bit more to combine thoroughly.

All ingredients can be adjusted to suit your taste. Pair with corn chips.



Feta Cheese Guacamole

Servings: 4

2 avocados from Mexico, halved, pitted, peeled and cubed

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

1 tsp fresh garlic, minced

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 tbsp cilantro, finely chopped

limejuice and salt to taste

Directions:

Very gently, combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl for a chunky guacamole.

