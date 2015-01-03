Nonna's fried pasta and meatball recipe

C.J. Bivona, executive chef of Petaluma in New York City, whips up this delicious spin on a family favorite.

Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

3 32 oz. San Marzano Tomatoes

3 onions

1 carrot

8 garlic cloves (crushed)

1/2 oz. of basil

Celery

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Sugar (to taste)

Directions

Sweat out onions and carrots together; add celery 10 to 12 minutes after.

Cook until celery is translucent, reduce heat.

Add garlic; cook another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add tomatoes and the sachet of basil, cook for 2 to 4 hours until liquid is almost gone.

Season with salt, sugar, and black pepper.

Reserve basil and cut into long thin strips, fold into cooled marinara.

Meatballs

Ingredients

Ground beef

Ground veal

2 slices of Layflat Bacon

1/4 cup of parsley

1/4 cup of sage

1/4 cup of basil

1/4 small diced onion

1 cup of panko

1 whole egg

1/4 cup of garlic

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan

Directions

Chop all herbs sand garlic.

Lightly beat eggs.

Mix all ingredients by hand.

Roll to 5 to 6 oz. each.

Sear in a sauté pan until golden brown.

Transfer to a vat of hot marinara sauce.

Cook in sauce for at least 2 hours, the longer the better.

Pasta

Ingredients

Fresh rolled spaghetti (or any spaghetti found in the local grocery store)

Olive oil

Directions

Boil the pasta in water for 8 minutes (one minute less than the box states).

Drain water and place in small plastic container.

Place the pasta in the fridge until it sticks together.

Fry with a little olive oil on high.

Take the pasta cake out of the container onto the frying pan.

Season with salt and pepper.

Sear it in the hot oil until its golden brown.

Top with hot meatball and sauce, cover with grated Parmesan cheese.