Idina Menzel defends highly criticized New Year Eve's performance of 'Let It Go'

Idina Menzel didn’t exactly ring in the New Year harmoniously. The Broadway star belted out her now iconic “Frozen” song “Let It Go” on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and was met with criticism from some viewers. ...

The 43-year-old singer seemingly missed several notes and the Twitterverse exploded with negative comments about her singing skills. One fan compared her performance to a dying whale and others jokingly said that her inadvertent "alter ego," Adele Dazeem, had taken her place.

The Tony winning actress responded to the criticism via social media by tweeting a photo showing how she defines success.

"There are about 3 million notes in a two-and-a-half-hour musical; being a perfectionist, it took me a long time to realize that if I'm hitting 75 percent of them, I'm succeeding," she said. "Performing isn't only about the acrobatics and the high notes: It's staying in the moment, connecting with the audience in an authentic way, and making yourself real to them through the music."

She continued, "I am more than the notes I hit, and that's how I try to approach my life."

She concluded by saying, "You can't get it all right all the time, but you can try your best. If you've done that, all that's left is to accept your shortcomings and have the courage to try to overcome them."

This is something I said in an interview a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/J63wLZJHnp — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 2, 2015