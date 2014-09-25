Wolfgang Puck's healthy meals to bring the family together

Delicious dishes from world-renowned chef and restaurateur:

Roast Chicken on a Bed of Roasted Vegetables

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 whole 4-pound chicken

Fresh rosemary sprigs or other fresh herbs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

About 2 pounds assorted root vegetables, cut into bite-sized chunks

8 whole cloves garlic

Method

Put the rosemary or other herbs inside the chicken’s cavity. With kitchen string or butcher’s twine, securely tie together the drumstick ends of the chicken’s legs. Rub the skin of the chicken all over with the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Set the pressure oven temperature to 450°F and the function to ROAST. Turn on the timer to preheat the oven.

In a mixing bowl, toss together all of the cut-up vegetables and the garlic cloves. Spread them evenly in the pressure oven’s baking tray. Place the chicken breast-up on top of the vegetables.

Place the baking tray with the chicken and vegetables in the Wolfgang Puck Pressure Oven. Set the timer to 35 minutes.* Lower the pressure bar. Roast until the chicken is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the leg meat not touching bone registers 165°F.

When cooking is completely, slowly release pressure through the pressure valve and slowly lift the pressure bar. Remove the baking tray from the oven and cover the chicken with foil to rest for about 15 minutes to allow the juices to settle before carving.

Transfer the roast chicken to a carving board. Cut into serving pieces and serve with the roasted vegetables and garlic.

* If cooking in a conventional oven, cook for 1 hour and 45 minutes @ 350 degrees or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees

'Jerk' marinade

Makes 2 1/2 cups

Ingredients

1 medium jalapeno, chopped

1 medium Habanero, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

4 organic green onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup pineapple, chopped

2 cups lime juice

1 tablespoon Chinese “5 spice” powder

1 tablespoon allspice berries, coarsely ground

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

2 teaspoons smoked sea salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly zested

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 4-pound whole organic free-range chicken

When ready to roast:

3 pounds assorted vegetables, (onion, sweet potato, celery root, carrot, parsnips) cut into 1 inch cubes

1 cup pineapple cut into 1 inch cubes

8 whole garlic cloves

Method

Place chicken in large shallow baking dish, pour ½ the marinade over chicken*, wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight, remove chicken from refrigerator 40 minutes prior to serving. Set the pressure oven temperature to 450 and the function to ROAST. Turn on the timer to preheat the oven.

In a mixing bowl, toss together all the cut up vegetables, pineapple and garlic cloves. Spread them evenly in the baking tray in the pressure oven. Place the chicken breast side up on top of the vegetables. Place the baking tray with the chicken and vegetables on the pressure cooker oven. Set the timer to 35 minutes. Lower the pressure bar. Roast until the chicken is golden brown and an instant thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the leg meat not touching bone registers 165 degrees F.

When cooking is complete, slowly release pressure through the pressure valve and slowly lift the pressure bar. Remove the baking tray from the oven and cover the chicken with foil to rest for about 15 minutes to allow the juices to settle before carving.

Transfer the roast chicken to a carving board. Cut into serving pieces and serve with the roasted vegetables, garlic and pineapple.

* Remaining marinade should be stored in a sealed tight container. Will keep for one week.

Cranberry relish

Makes 1 1/3 cups

Ingredients

2 cups fresh cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup verjus

Method

In a small saucepan, combine all the ingredients. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer. Continue to cook until the mixture is thick and the berries are glazed. Allow to cool. Transfer to a covered container and refrigerate until needed.

Sweet potato puree

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 recipe Mashed Potatoes

1/2 cup hazelnuts

2 pounds whole jewel or garnet sweet potatoes, scrubbed

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small chunks

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Pinch of ground ginger

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or marjoram leaves (optional)

1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley or chives

Method

Make the mashed potatoes and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Immediately empty the nuts into a folded kitchen towel; fold the towel over them and rub the hazelnuts inside to remove their skins. Pick out the nuts and set aside to cool. Discard the skins. When the nuts have cooled, coarsely chop with a sharp knife or in a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Set aside.

Raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees F. Cover a baking sheet with foil. Pierce the sweet potatoes in a few places with the tip of a sharp knife and place on the baking sheet. Bake until very soft when pierced with a thin skewer or knife tip, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the heat and allow to cool until you can handle them.

Steady each cooked sweet potato with a folded kitchen towel and cut in half lengthwise, taking care to keep your hands clear of steam. Holding each half in the folded towel, scoop the pulp out of the skin into a food mill. Discard the skin. Puree through the food mill fitted with a fine blade, or in a food processor. With a whisk (or in the food processor), stir in the cream, 4 tablespoons of the butter, the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Beat until thoroughly combined. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Cover the bowl and keep the sweet potatoes warm over a pan of simmering water if serving right away.

Just before serving, reheat the mashed potatoes, either in a double boiler or in the microwave. Put the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter and then swirl the pan continuously over the heat until the butter turns nut-brown and fragrant. Remove from the heat and stir in the hazelnuts and optional thyme or marjoram.

Transfer the sweet potatoes to a serving dish and drizzle the hazelnut butter over them. Transfer the mashed potatoes to another serving dish and garnish with parsley or chives. Serve immediately.