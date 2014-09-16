Chef Michael Armstrong guacamole favorites

Chef Michael Armstrong, executive chef at Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown, celebrates National Guacamole Day with these delicious dishes.

Classic Guacamole

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe avocados, halved and diced

½ white onion, diced

1 Serrano chile, minced

½ bunch cilantro, leaves chopped

1 medium tomato, diced

1 lime, juiced

Salt to taste

METHOD

1. Combine onion, chile, and cilantro in a bowl and mash together

2. Juice lime into the bowl and mix

3. Scoop the diced avocado and mix into the bowl

4. Stir in diced tomato

5. Season with salt and additional lime as needed

Guacamole Salsa

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe avocados, halved and diced

1 English cucumber, peeled, diced, and seeded

1 Habanero chile, minced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half or quarters depending on size

1 lime, juiced

2 tbsp Spanish olive oil

3 green onions, sliced

Salt to taste

METHOD

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and stir together

2. Season with salt as needed

Guacamole Verde

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe avocados, halved and diced

1/2 white onion, diced

3-4 fresh tomatillos, rinsed and husks removed

2 Serrano chiles

½ bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

1 lime, juiced

Salt to taste

METHOD

1. On a hot griddle or cast iron pan, char tomatillos and chiles until well blackened and soft

2. Remove from heat and add ingredients into a blender or food processor with chopped cilantro

3. Juice the lime into the blender

4. Blend ingredients to a smooth but slightly chunky salsa

5. Transfer ingredients into a mixing bowl over ice and stir until cool

6. In another mixing bowl, add avocados and roughly mash together

7. Add the salsa verde to the avocado bowl and mix together

8. Season with salt and lime if necessary

Guacamole Tips

- Always use nice, perfectly ripe avocados, it is the most important part

- Make sure the guacamole is nice and chunky, it should have some texture, not be mashed to a puree

- Use white onions, and rinse them in cold water first to take away some of the sharpness and heighten the flavor

- Do not use too much lime. There should only be a little bit of lime to balance the flavor, not to overpower the subtle flavors of the guacamole