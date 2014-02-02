Chef J. Jackson's fantastic football spread

Celebrity chef J. Jackson created these delicious drinks and dishes to get you in the mood for the big game!

Orange Crush (Broncos Fans)

4 oz Erotique (If you dont have Erotique, replace with 2oz Mango vodka)

3 oz Pineapple juice

Garnish

12th Man (Seattle Fans)

2 oz rum

2 oz Midori liqueur

2 oz Blue Curacao

1 splash sweet and sour mix

1 splash Sprite® soda

Garnish

Peyton Manning

2 oz Whiskey

1 oz Grand Marnier

4 oz Lemonade

Garnish

Beer Bacon Cheddar Bread Footballs

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

12 ounce can of your favorite beer

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

12 ounces of your favorite shredded cheese

butter to grease football silicone mold

12 crisp strips of bacon, very finely chopped

1-2 tablespoons sour cream, optional

Special Supplies Needed

2 Football Molds

Small zip top bag, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Combine flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir in beer and extra virgin olive just until blended. Stir in the shredded cheese.

Grease football molds with butter. Sprinkle one slice of bacon pieces into each cavity, covering the bottom of each football completely. Equally divide batter among football cavities filling each about half way.

Bake for 22-24 minutes until the tops turn lightly golden brown. Remove the bread from the mold and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Cut off any cheese that has oozed to make your footballs look neater.

You can serve these little football shaped bread loaves as they are or you can decorate them with some sour cream. Spoon sour cream into a small zip top bag. Cut off one tip. Pipe sour cream laces and stripes onto each football.

Hard Apple Cider BBQ Ribs

• 2 racks of St. Louis-style ribs (about 4 lbs.)

Rub for Ribs

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

2 cups brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. cumin

2 Tbsp. ginger powder

1 tsp. allspice

½ cup hard cider, such as Mike's Hard Smashed Apple Cider Crisp Apple

Instructions

1. Combine paprika, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, ginger powder and allspice to create the dry rub.

2. Rub the mixture all over the meat and season with salt and pepper (allowing ribs to marinate overnight).

3. Pre-heat oven to 375º F.

4. Place meat in a roasting pan and slather the ribs with cider.

5. Cover the pan with foil and bake for approximately 2 hours, until 1 in. of bone is showing.

6. Finish on the grill over medium heat for approximately 15 minutes and glaze with BBQ sauce (recipe follows).

BBQ Sauce

• 8 oz. can chipotle peppers

• 2 cups thick BBQ sauce

• 1 Tbsp. molasses

• 2 Tbsp. hard cider, such as Mike's Hard Smashed Apple Cider Crisp Apple

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• ½ cup nonalcoholic apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Blend ingredients together until smooth.

Mini Loaded Potato Superbowl Footballs

Servings: about 20 individual servings

Ingredients

20 small red potatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Toppings: sour cream, cheese, chives, bacon, etc.

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes, olive oil and salt together until coated thoroughly.

3. Place the potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or so, or until soft.

4. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

5. Once cool enough to touch, cut a small slit in the top of each potato and gently scoop out a small portion of the flesh, discarding it.

6. Top each potato with your desired toppings and serve while still warm. (*I used a small piping bag fitted with a tiny pastry tip and piped sour cream directly into each potato.)

