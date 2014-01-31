Bruno diFabio's simple and deliciously decadent medium hot Buffalo wing pizza

World champion pizza chef whips up this delicious pie perfect for your Super Bowl party!

Ingredients

45-Minute Pizza Dough

2 tsp. dry active yeast

2 1/2 cups warm water (between 90 - 105 degrees)

2 pounds all purpose flour

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1 ounce olive oil or vegetable oil

Additional flour to apply to work surface after dough has risen

Pizza Toppings

1 1/2 pounds of fresh chicken breast

24 ounce shredded mozzarella

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 whole egg (beaten)

1/2 cup flour

8 oz. Frank's Red Hot or Cholula sauce

4 oz. of BBQ sauce

1 stick butter

3 tbsp. olive oil

4 ounces blue cheese dressing

3/4 cup chopped scallions

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl add warm water and yeast, mix gently, and let rest for five minutes.

2. Add sugar and gently mix yeast water to insure that all of the sugar has dissolved.

3. Add flour and mix by hand until there are no more traces of flour residue (or mix on low speed, with dough hook, for 5 minutes).

4. Remove dough onto a lightly dusted work surface, make well in the dough and add salt. Aggressively fold or knead dough until salt is incorporated (or mix on low speed, with dough hook, for 2 minutes).

5. Make well in the dough and add oil, and aggressively fold or knead dough until the dough is smooth and not slick with the oil (or mix on low speed, with dough hook, for final 2 minutes or until dough is not slick with the oil).

6. Divide the dough mix into 2 dough balls and roll into round forms.

7. Let dough rest for 30 minutes covered with a cheese cloth or until they double in size.

8. While dough sits lightly pound chicken with meat tenderizer to flatten the breasts, cut them into bite size pieces, add salt and pepper.

9. Lightly coat chicken pieces with flour and add to beaten egg.

10. Remove chicken from egg mix with a slotted spoon to leave excess egg in bowl.

11. In a large bowl vigorously toss chicken with the seasoned breadcrumbs to lightly coat.

12. On stove, over medium high heat, add oil to sauté pan and fry chicken until light brown (it will finish cooking on pizza).

13. For buffalo sauce - on a double boiler add butter, Cholula, and BBQ sauce until well-incorporated and let cool.

14. Toss the chicken in buffalo sauce and set aside.

15. Prepare dough - cooking technique (3 options)

a. Pizza Stone: On lightly dusted work surface stretch out your dough by evenly pressing with your finger tips over entire surface until dough is about 9 or 10 inches in diameter. Then pick up dough and extend it between your hands, and rotate five to ten times until dough is roughly 15 inches in diameter. Do not over think this method, the stretching of this dough should be fun and the dough does not have to be perfectly round. Remember if it isn't perfectly round it is rustic, which is a cool culinary term constantly over used, but perfect in this situation. Place stretched dough on semolina dusted pizza peel and after topped, slide onto pizza stone.

b. Cookie Sheet: Using a teaspoon of olive oil, evenly coat a cookie sheet (at least 14" square) and dust with flour. This is your alternative to using a pizza peel and pizza stone. This method is just as effective. Then on lightly dusted work surface stretch out your dough by evenly pressing with your finger tips over entire surface until dough is about 9 or 10 inches in diameter. Then pick up dough and extend it between your hands, and rotate five to ten times until dough is roughly 15 inches in diameter. Then place your stretched dough on cookie sheet.

c. Rimmed Sheet Pan: Using a rectangular, rimmed, sheet pan, (10" by 16") evenly coat bottom of pan with about a teaspoon and a half of olive oil. On a non dusted work surface gently stretch out your dough by evenly pressing with your finger tips over entire surface of dough, while constantly pulling on the corners of your dough and extending it into a rectangular shape. Continue doing this until the dough is stretched slightly larger then the pan. Place the dough into the pan, press and pull into the sides of the pan. Remember this does not have to be perfectly rectangular, as the dough is elastic and may pull away from the sides.

16. Top each of your pizzas with 12 ounces of shredded mozzarella.

17. Using a spoon, distribute your chicken / buffalo sauce on pizzas and cook for 9 to 12 minutes, in a preheated 500-degree oven, until evenly browned.

18. For finishing toppings, add chopped scallions, and using a spoon dollop blue cheese sauce evenly over pizzas. Cut, serve and enjoy the game.