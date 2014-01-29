Gluten-free Super Bowl food

Dietitian & personal chef Diane Henderiks’ gluten-free favorites

Lime in de Coconut Cocktail:

Ingredients:

1 shot Bacardi rum

2 ounces Vita Coco pure coconut water

2 ounces Dole pineapple juice

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice or 1 packet TrueLime

Ice

Preparation:

Fill shaker with ice

Add remaining ingredients.

Shake and strain into martini glass.

Garnish with orange wedge, lime wedge and pineapple chunk

Enjoy!

Fiery Turkey & Quinoa Meatballs with Feta Dip

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

2 cups cooked quinoa

2 teaspoons celery seed

2 teaspoons dried basil

3 tablespoons GF hot sauce – like Frank’s Red Hot

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup GF hot sauce

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients together in bowl.

Roll into 1 1/2 inch balls

Line baking sheets with parchment paper and layer balls in even layer.

Bake for 15 minutes or until cooked.

Toss with remaining hot sauce and serve with Feta Dip.

Enjoy!

Makes about 60 meatballs

Serving size: 4-6 meatballs and 1 tablespoon dip

Diane Henderiks’ GF Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Blue Cheese Wrap

Ingredients:

12 ounces grilled chicken breasts; thinly sliced

1 package Dole Bacon and Blue Chopped Salad Kit

1 GF wrap – like Toufayan brand

Preparation:

Combine all salad ingredients in a bowl.

Line 4 wraps on countertop.

Divide salad over each wrap.

Divide chicken breast on top of each salad.

Roll up each wrap and slice in half.

Enjoy!

Serves 4

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Banana Nut Bites

Ingredients:

2 cups dark or semi-sweet chocolate pieces

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1 mashed banana

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup GF crisp rice cereal

1/2 cup shredded, unsweetened coconut

Preparation:

Line a small rimmed vessel (about 6”X4”) with non-stick foil.

Bring water in base of double boiler to a boil. Place chocolate in top pot, heat and stir with wooden spoon until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes.

Add peanut butter and stir until combined.

Stir mashed bananas, pecans, cereal and 1/4 cup coconut into chocolate with a rubber spatula, scrape mixture onto foil and spread into even layer about 1/4 inch thick.

Sprinkle top with shredded coconut and pat down gently with flat hand.

Refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes.

Remove foil from bark and place top side up on a cutting board. Place point of sharp knife into bark and break into 1 inch pieces. (pieces will be irregular shapes but that’s ok!)

Enjoy!

Makes about 30 bites

NOTE: Lasts up to 2 weeks in fridge in airtight container and freezes great!