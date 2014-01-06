Sandra Lee's Healthy Food Options for the New Year

MENU:

HALIBUT-AND-SPINACH PACKETS

TRIPLE-RASPBERRY BROWNIES

NEW YEAR’S MOCKTAIL



HALIBUT-AND-SPINACH PACKETS

Makes 4 servings

148 calories per serving

1 pound fresh or thawed frozen halibut fillets

1 teaspoon garlic pepper

1 box (10 ounces) frozen cut spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

¼ cup chunky salsa

4 slices lemon

8 slices jalapeño chilé pepper

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Rinse fish under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Cut into 4 serving portions. Sprinkle with garlic pepper.

3. Cut four 10 x 12-inch pieces of parchment paper or foil. Divide spinach among pieces of parchment paper, placing it to one side. Top each with a piece of fish. Add 1 tablespoon salsa, a lemon slice, and

2 slices jalapeño. Fold parchment over fish and seal packet with a double-fold at each edge. Place packets on a baking sheet.

4. Bake fish for 16 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Do not overcook.

TRIPLE-RASPBERRY BROWNIES

Makes 16 servings

199 calories per serving

BROWNIES

Cooking spray

½ cup pitted prunes

1∕3 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 box (19.5 ounces) brownie mix

2 egg whites

¼ cup raspberry liqueur

1∕3 cup raspberry spreadable fruit

RASPBERRY COULIS

2 cups frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed

2 teaspoons honey

Fresh raspberries and mint sprigs, for garnish (optional)

1. For brownies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9 x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

2. In a blender, combine prunes and applesauce. Cover and blend on high until smooth.

3. In a medium bowl, combine fruit puree, brownie mix, egg whites, and raspberry liqueur. Using a wooden spoon, stir 50 strokes. Scrape batter into baking pan.

4. In a small saucepan, heat spreadable fruit over medium-high heat until melted. Drizzle over mixture in baking pan. Swirl into batter with a table knife.

5. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in pan on rack. Cut into 16 squares.

6. For raspberry coulis: In a blender, combine frozen raspberries and honey. Cover and blend on high speed until pureed. Push mixture through a fi ne-mesh strainer and discard seeds.

7. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon raspberry coulis on a dessert plate. Top with a brownie. Serve with fresh raspberries and mint, if desired.

NEW YEAR’S MOCKTAIL:

Makes 8 servings

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 cup of ice

Blend in a blender until creamy. Pour into a martini glass.