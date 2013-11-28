‘Happy, Happy, Happy’: Perfect holiday gifts for ‘Duck Dynasty’ fanatics

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with TV’s favorite reality family, the Robertsons. Here are the must-have gifts for the “Duck Dynasty” fanatic in your life.

1. "Duck the Halls” Christmas album, $11.99

For some great holiday tunes, pick up the “Duck Dynasty” Christmas album, featuring tracks like “Ragin’ Cajun Redneck Christmas” and “Hairy Christmas.” The 13-song album ends with a prayer from Phil.

2. “Duck Dynasty: Season 1, 2, 3 and 4 Blu-ray Bundle,” $71.96

Catch every episode—through season 4—of the hit A&E series, and re-watch all the hilarious moments from the Robertson family since they first caught the attention of their reality show cameras.

3. Robertson men Bobblehead set, $74.85

These “Duck Dynasty” Bobblehead dolls are a must-have for any true “Dynasty” lover. They come in a complete set, featuring Jase, Si, Willie and Phil.

4. Duck Calls, $9.95 to $179.95

Any true “Duck” fan needs his or her own Duck Commander Duck Call. The devices are available on the official Duck Commander website and range in price, depending on their design.

5. Miss Kay salt and pepper shakers, $15.95

Spice up the holidays with Miss Kay salt and pepper shakers. The shakers are dressed in a Miss Kay apron and make the perfect gift fo a “Duck Dynasty” fan who loves to cook.

6. Uncle Si iced tea cup, $.6.95

“Duck” fans know that Uncle Si’s signature cup is synonymous with the famous family. You can pick up his memorable accessory for an affordable and simple holiday gift.

7. Books, books and more books, $16.99 to $24.95

Nearly every member of the Robertson family has penned at least one book. Take your pick and bring one of their works home for the holidays. From Uncle Si’s “Si-Cology” to Miss Kay’s cookbook to the family’s devotional book, there’s a good read available for all kinds of “Duck” lovers. All the books are also available as audio books.

8. “Duck Dynasty” calendar, $14.99

With 2014 right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to pick up a “Duck Dynasty” calendar for your favorite Robertson enthusiasts. The “Duck” calendar is a useful gift that won’t break the bank.

9. “Duck Dynasty” cigars, $10 to $200

If your “Dynasty” lover is also a fan of cigars, you can pick up a Robertson-themed cigar. The cigars are available individually or in boxes of three, 10 and 25.

10. “Duck Dynasty” hats and T-shirts, $16.99 to $21.99

For those “Duck” fans who want to show off that the A&E series is their favorite show, a themed hat or T-shirt may be the perfect fit. Bass Pro shop sells a variety of “Duck” clothing for men and women.

11. “Duck Dynasty” YETI cooler, $242.99 to $402.99

For hunters who are true “Duck Dynasty” fans, a themed YETI cooler may the perfect gift. The coolers come in a variety of sizes and colors, and they can be easily bear-proofer.

