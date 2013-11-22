Jonathan Pogash's holiday cocktails
Easy to batch drinks for holiday entertaining from the Cocktail Guru!
Pilgrim's Tipple
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz. Blue Chair Bay white rum
1/4 oz. maple syrup
1 heaping tsp. home made cranberry sauce (not the canned stuff)
1/2 oz. fresh orange juice
1 pinch pumpkin pie spice
Directions
Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Garnish
Lemon wheel and pear slice
Turkey Old Fashioned
Ingredients
2 oz. Turkey bacon infused John D. Stetson Bourbon
1 tsp. simple syrup
3 drops chocolate mole bitters
1 drop liquid smoke
Directions
Stir ingredients in mixing glass with ice and strain into rocks glass.
Garnish
Orange peel
The Jewish-Italian Thanksgivukkah
Ingredients
1 oz. Molinari Sambuca Extra
2 oz. Manischevitz wine
1 tsp. store-bought mint jelly
1/4 oz. fresh lime juice
Splash of agave nectar
Thanksgiving Mocktail
Ingredients
1 oz. Fresh orange juice
1 oz. lemonade
1 tsp. cranberry sauce (home-made)
1 pinch pumpkin pie spice
Ginger Beer
Directions
Shake first three ingredients with ice and pour into tall glass. Top with ginger beer and stir briefly. Top with pinch of pumpkin pie spice.
Garnish
Mint sprig