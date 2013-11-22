Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Pogash's holiday cocktails

Easy to batch drinks for holiday entertaining from the Cocktail Guru!

Pilgrim's Tipple

Ingredients
1 1/2 oz. Blue Chair Bay white rum
1/4 oz. maple syrup
1 heaping tsp. home made cranberry sauce (not the canned stuff)
1/2 oz. fresh orange juice
1 pinch pumpkin pie spice

Directions
Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish
Lemon wheel and pear slice

Turkey Old Fashioned

Ingredients
2 oz. Turkey bacon infused John D. Stetson Bourbon
1 tsp. simple syrup
3 drops chocolate mole bitters
1 drop liquid smoke

Directions
Stir ingredients in mixing glass with ice and strain into rocks glass.

Garnish
Orange peel

The Jewish-Italian Thanksgivukkah

Ingredients
1 oz. Molinari Sambuca Extra
2 oz. Manischevitz wine
1 tsp. store-bought mint jelly
1/4 oz. fresh lime juice
Splash of agave nectar

Thanksgiving Mocktail

Ingredients
1 oz. Fresh orange juice
1 oz. lemonade
1 tsp. cranberry sauce (home-made)
1 pinch pumpkin pie spice
Ginger Beer

Directions
Shake first three ingredients with ice and pour into tall glass. Top with ginger beer and stir briefly. Top with pinch of pumpkin pie spice.

Garnish
Mint sprig