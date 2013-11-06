Expand / Collapse search
Who should Courtney Stodden date next?

At the ripe age of 19, Courtney Stodden is planning to divorce her 53-year-old husband, Doug Hutchison.

"Courtney was married at a young age. Now, at 19, she’s interested in exploring life as an unmarried single young adult – with the freedom to explore her independence," her rep explained. 

Stodden already told reporters that she is back on the dating scene. So who should the fame-hungry, plastic-surgery fanatic go after next? We’ve compiled a handy list of helpful suggestions for the starlet. 

1. Nick Jonas

Singer Nick Jonas arrives for the 28th Annual Drama League Musical Celebration of Broadway in New York February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - RTR2XFK4

 (Reuters)

We think Courtney would do well to go after the youngest Jonas Brother, Nick. He is 21, and they both share religious values. (He’s currently linked to Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, but hey, they may break up and then he will need a rebound romance.)

2. Tim Tebow

Former Florida Gators football star Tim Tebow waves to a crowd of fans.

 (Reuters)

At 26, the religious football star could be a good fit for over-the-top Courtney. They say opposites attract.

3. Bruce Jenner

Plastic Surgery addict sweaty Bruce Jenner partying at club Troubadour in West Hollywood where his son Brandon was performing seems in very good spirit, wearing his wedding bans still Oct 19, 2013 X17online.com

 (X17)

It’s no secret that Courtney likes older guys, and newly single Bruce Jenner shares her affinity for plastic surgery—so the two may be a perfect match.

4. Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson must be taking his health into consideration as the aging legend was seen smoking an electronic cigarette at Mr. Chow. August 2, 2012 X17online.com

 (X17)

An oldie but a goodie, Jack Nicholson would make Courtney laugh, and at 76, he is even more… mature than her ex.

5. Brad Womack

 (ABC)

“Bachelor” star Brad Womack is looking for love—and let’s face it, fame—just like Courtney. The two could easily have a camera-ready romance.

6. Leif Garrett

**FILE** Seventies teen idol Leif Garrett performs with his band Godspeed at the first annual Rhino RetroFest at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, Calif.,on Aug. 14, 1999. Garrett was being held without bail after authorities said he was suspected of carrying narcotics and not having a ticket for the Los Angeles subway line Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 (AP)

If she’s looking to up the drama in her life, Courtney should go after rocker Leif Garrett. At 51, the former wild child is always full of surprises. 

7. Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison leaving Arclight after a movie and she's wearing her typical uniform of a tiny dress and stiletto heels. July 8, 2013/X17online.com EXCLUSIVE

 (X17)

According to her rep, Doug and Courtney are going to continue living together for the time being and he will co-manage her career. Do we smell a reconciliation?  These two love birds may just rebound with each other.